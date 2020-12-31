Are Marijuana Dispensaries Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2020-2021?

If you live in a state where marijuana and cannabis are legal medicinally or recreationally, you might be wondering if dispensaries are open on New Year’s Eve 2020 or New Year’s Day 2021. Unlike liquor stores, this isn’t typically determined by an overarching regulation. Rather, it’s the dispensaries themselves who decide.

Some Dispensaries Are Open, But Others Are Closed

The good news is that in many locations, dispensaries do have the option of being open on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. But it’s not a one-rule-fits-all type of situation. But to find out if the dispensary near you is open, you’ll need to call or check online.

We’ve provided some examples of what dispensaries are doing for the holidays around the country. But please keep in mind that the list below simply contains examples and this is not all-inclusive.

California

La Brea Collective in Los Angeles is open 365 days a year, including Christmas, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. This includes New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Colorado

Colorado Weedery will likely be open. The website notes that it is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Because of the pandemic, they also require visitors to wear a face mask and to place orders online to save time. Visitors are asked to come with cash in hand, and online orders will be held until the close of the day on the day the order is placed. You might want to call first just to confirm they’re open.

Colorado’s Rocky Road dispensary locations are typically open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to either 8:55 p.m. or 9 p.m. They list hours they are closed at Christmas but not New Year’s, so they’re likely open. But you’ll want to call first just to be sure.

Green Solutions in Colorado has normal hours New Year’s Eve & Day in all its locations.

NVUE Pharma in Colorado’s hours vary depending on the location, so give them a call.

Florida

MedMen in Pensacola, Florida, is closed on New Year’s Day.

Illinois

The MedMen Evanston, Illinois, location is open New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and open New Year’s Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Michigan