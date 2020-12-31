Are Marijuana Dispensaries Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2020-2021?

If you live in a state where marijuana and cannabis are legal medicinally or recreationally, you might be wondering if dispensaries are open on New Year’s Eve 2020 or New Year’s Day 2021. Unlike liquor stores, this isn’t typically determined by an overarching regulation. Rather, it’s the dispensaries themselves who decide.
Some Dispensaries Are Open, But Others Are Closed
The good news is that in many locations, dispensaries do have the option of being open on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. But it’s not a one-rule-fits-all type of situation. But to find out if the dispensary near you is open, you’ll need to call or check online.
We’ve provided some examples of what dispensaries are doing for the holidays around the country. But please keep in mind that the list below simply contains examples and this is not all-inclusive.
California
La Brea Collective in Los Angeles is open 365 days a year, including Christmas, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. This includes New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Colorado
Colorado Weedery will likely be open. The website notes that it is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Because of the pandemic, they also require visitors to wear a face mask and to place orders online to save time. Visitors are asked to come with cash in hand, and online orders will be held until the close of the day on the day the order is placed. You might want to call first just to confirm they’re open.
Colorado’s Rocky Road dispensary locations are typically open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to either 8:55 p.m. or 9 p.m. They list hours they are closed at Christmas but not New Year’s, so they’re likely open. But you’ll want to call first just to be sure.
Green Solutions in Colorado has normal hours New Year’s Eve & Day in all its locations.
NVUE Pharma in Colorado’s hours vary depending on the location, so give them a call.
Florida
MedMen in Pensacola, Florida, is closed on New Year’s Day.
Illinois
The MedMen Evanston, Illinois, location is open New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and open New Year’s Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Michigan
Montana
Juniper Cannabis in Bozeman only mentions limited hours for Christmas and does not mention New Year’s. Call just to make sure they’re open.
Nevada
A MedMen location on Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Nevada, notes that it was open on Christmas and does not note any specific New Year’s hours. It’s likely open since it was open on Christmas, but call to check.
New York
In New York, a MedMen in Salina on Buckley Road is closed on New Year’s Day. One in Buffalo is also closed on New Year’s Day.
Oregon
Maritime Cafe was open Christmas Day but does not mention it’s New Year’s hours. Since it’s typically open seven days a week, it is probably open on New Year’s too. But call to double-check the hours.
Vermont
Grassroots Vermont is a medical-only facility that is open by appointment only. It is closed at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.
Washington State
Mister Buds in Washington State is open New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is open New Year’s Day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
This year too, due to the pandemic, many stores expanded to offer online or curbside pickup. So check with your store of interest if that’s an option that appeals to you, to see if it’s available.