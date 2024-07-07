Elon Musk Hilariously Trolls Mark Zuckerberg Over Viral 4th of July Video

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a 4th of July video on his Instagram page that comment writers quickly labeled everything from the “coolest” to “amazing.” However the video earned Zuckerberg a troll from fellow billionaire Elon Musk.

Elon Musk trolled Zuckerberg on X over the video, writing, “May he continue to have fun on his yachts. I prefer to work.”

Musk has moved up to #1 on the real-time billionaires’ list with a net worth of $251.6 billion, according to Forbes. Zuckerberg is fourth on the list, with a net worth of $189.1 billion, Forbes reported.

The video, which has more than 987,000 likes, shows the billionaire, in a tuxedo with bow tie and sunglasses, holding a beer and American flag while surfing. He set the scene to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” song.

“Happy birthday, America! 🇺🇸,” he captioned the post.

The video post gained accolades from the famous and non-famous alike in the comment thread.

“That’s the coolest [expletive] i’ve ever seen,” wrote one person.

“Amazing! 🙌🇺🇸” wrote Lauren Sanchez, the fiancee of billionaire Jeff Bezos. “Zuck becoming cool? Did he destroy the reptilians?” wrote another person in the comment thread. “He’s running,” wrote the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz.

The Reaction on the Comment Thread Was Mixed, With Some People Criticizing Mark Zuckerberg But Others Labeling the Video ‘Cool’

The comments were mixed, with some people expressing awe over the video, and others criticizing Zuckerberg for various reasons that have nothing to do with it. “midwesterners everywhere are giving standing ovations … lake skilllllllllzzzzzzz,” wrote one person.

“Let them eat wake,” wrote another, with yet another comment writer labeling the video “cool.”

Some people just didn’t know what to say. “What the hell happened to mark zuckerberg,” wrote one person. “The CEO of censorship,” another person wrote.

“Bro take my data I don’t care,” another commented. “Can’t wait for him to say that this is AI Generated 🤣” wrote another person.

“I don’t care anymore, someone this patriotic deserves my browser history,” another person wrote. Concluded another person, “That’s awesome mark now read the Bill of Rights.”

One Prominent Person Wrote That Mark Zuckerberg ‘Will Always be Uncool’

Not everyone is a fan – of Zuckerberg or the video.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, wrote on X, “You can’t go from supremely uncool to cool by just trying hard. Zuck will always be uncool. I refuse to entertain the possibility he will ever do anything cool.”

In November, Zuckerberg underwent knee surgery for a torn ligament, according to Bloomberg.

In May, though, he also posted surfing videos on his Instagram page, writing at that time, “6 months post-surgery and glad to be back on the foil. And I didn’t even fry my Ray-Ban Meta glasses taking videos!”

In April, his knee had recovered enough that he could run. “First post-surgery 5k and Max’s first ever 5k! Not going for any records yet but still happy with 21 mins for 5 months into recovery. I’m really proud of Max for getting out there too,” he wrote on Instagram.

Another person wrote in the comment thread, though, “He knows what the algorithm wants to see🔥🔥🔥