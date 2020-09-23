Married at First Sight Season 11 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

Married at First Sight Season 11 has been filled with plenty of drama, tears, fights and scandals so far, and it’s still heating up. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the reality couples to quarantine together over the next few episodes, Season 11 promises to be one of the most interesting and unique seasons in franchise history.

New episodes of the experimental reality series air Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Season 11 features five new couples – Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles are all attempting to navigate life with their new “stranger” spouses after meeting at the altar.

Read on to find out more about the Married at First Sight Season 11 cast and how to follow the couples on Instagram (we will add Twitter and Facebook accounts as we uncover them, so stay tuned and bookmark this page!). It’s worth noting that some of the cast’s social media pages have not been located just yet, while the few that have been found are private due to contractual obligations to Lifetime. However, they will likely go public after Season 11 wraps up. (Warning: some MAFS spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up! Also, feel free to email the author of this post if you come across a page I missed!):

Christina & Henry

We aren’t sure why the experts thought Christina and Henry would be a good match, and what little hope we had that the two might surprise us as the season went on disappeared episodes ago. Henry is a shy, anxious man and Christina gives off a very high-maintenance, “princess” vibe, so they didn’t mesh well from the very beginning. Christina has been struggling to deal with Henry’s awkward, anxiety-ridden conversations all season, and Henry has been adamant on taking things slow while they get to know one another, which hasn’t been sitting well with his bride. All-in-all, these two have had a tense, uncomfortable relationship from the beginning, and we don’t see them staying together in the end.

Amelia & Bennett

Amelia and Bennett are probably the most beloved, fan-favorite pair of the season so far. The reality stars are both quirky, unique, free-spirited individuals, and they had some serious chemistry when they (re)connected on their wedding day. They were affectionate and easygoing from the very beginning, they both appeared to be genuinely interested in building a life together, and they had a lot in common, including similar interests, hobbies and passions. Based on our impressions of Amelia and Bennett, we believe they have the strongest chance of making things work out of every couple featured this season.

Amelia’s Instagram: @ameliafatsi

Bennett Instagram: TBD (possibly non-existent)

Karen & Miles

Karen and Miles had a rocky start to their marriage; when Karen uncovered Miles’ identity the night before the wedding, she had doubts about marrying him and almost backed out. Despite a few tears during their vows and a long, slow start to their relationship, we believe Karen is starting to warm up to Miles. She’s been making attempts to be more open with her husband and has been working on showing him more affection. Although she’s taking things slow, Miles has been patient and understanding, and appears to be head-over-heels for his bride nonetheless. We weren’t so sure they were going to last when they were first introduced, but we’re starting to question our initial prediction.

Karen’s Instagram: TBD

Miles’ Instagram: TBD

Amani & Woody

Amani and Woody are another fan-favorite pair this season, and have plenty of fans rooting for their success. These two had an immediate connection at the wedding and have had very few issues throughout their short-lived marriage so far (despite our doubts about Woody’s commitment to the experiment in the beginning). Both reality stars have had a relatively drama-free season so far and appear to be genuinely smitten with each other; they are clearly attracted to one another and appear to be comfortable with their relationship, so we have a feeling these two will remain together on Decision Day, and many years beyond.

Olivia & Brett

Another couple who has us questioning what the experts were thinking when they paired them together is (unsurprisingly) Olivia and Brett. It was clear from the moment we met Brett that he was more of a flirty bachelor than a man who was ready to settle down and be married (remember his embarrassing, drunken display at the bachelor party?), and we were worried he was going to break Olivia’s heart in the end. Despite some initial chemistry at the wedding, it was fairly obvious early on that the two weren’t a good match, and they’ve done nothing but prove us right the entire season. We don’t think they will stay together beyond Decision Day, if they even make it that far to begin with.

Olivia’s Instagram: @olivia_cornu

Brett’s Instagram: @bee.lind (Brett’s IG is actually public!)

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

