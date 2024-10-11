Martha Stewart Drops Bombshell About Cheating on Her Ex-Husband Andy

Martha Stewart dropped a bombshell about her marriage to her ex-husband, Andy Stewart, in a new Netflix trailer, revealing that she cheated on him.

According to E! Online, Stewart and her ex-husband Andy “were married in 1961 before separating in 1987 and finalizing their divorce in 1990.” They have a daughter together named Alexis Stewart.

In the Netflix trailer for the upcoming documentary “Martha,” Stewart revealed that both she and Andy cheated on each other. She also discussed other topics, such as her successes in the business world and the criminal prosecution against her.

“Young women, listen to my advice. If you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of (expletive). Get out of that marriage,” she said in the trailer.

The narrator asked Stewart, “Didn’t you have an affair early on?”

“Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that,” she says in the trailer. Stewart did not reveal in the trailer any more details of the affair or who she had it with.

According to People Magazine, in 1995, Martha Stewart’s mother, Martha Kostyra, explained that the “acrimonious divorce” left her daughter “badly wounded.”

“I don’t think she’ll ever get over it,” she told People, which noted that Stewart met Andy, a publisher, when he was a law student, on a blind date. Andy Stewart later married and divorced Stewart’s assistant, People reported.

The trailer was posted on October 10 to YouTube.

Martha Stewart Had Harsh Words for the Prosecutors Who Convicted Her

Play

In the trailer, Stewart discusses the criminal prosecution she faced. According to People, in 2004, Stewart went to prison for five months “for lying about a stock trade.” Stewart “was found guilty on charges including conspiracy and obstruction of justice,” People reported.

“I was on top of the world and then the worst thing that could possibly happen, happened,” she said.

“I was a trophy for these idiots. I was dragged into solitary – no food or water,” she said. “Those prosecutors should have put in a Cuisinart and put on high.”

After that, she said, “I had to climb out of a hole.”

Martha Stewart Discussed Her Successes in the Netflix Trailer

“What does it mean to be the first female self-made billionaire in American history?” Stewart asks in the trailer, and then she laughs in response. The narrator paints her as a “preposterously perfect” cultural influencer.

“I was considered crazy, but it worked,” she said.

She admitted at one point, “I’m strict. I’m demanding.” But she said criticism of her personality inspired her “tremendously.”

“What is more important, a marriage or a career? You tell me. I don’t know,” Stewart said in the trailer.

“The cookie cutter house and the cookie cutter life was not for me,” she said, adding that she is happy she went in the direction she did.

“I had two mottos; learn something new every day and when you’re through changing, you’re through,” she said.

“I could’ve just been a miserable has been housewife,” she added.

The “Martha” documentary streams on October 30, according to the trailer.