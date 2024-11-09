Martha Stewart’s Ex-Husband Defends Himself After Netflix Doc in Lengthy Facebook Post

Martha Stewart’s ex-husband Andrew Stewart and his current wife Shyla Nelson Stewart are defending Andrew Stewart on Facebook in the wake of the Netflix documentary on Martha Stewart.

Shyla Nelson Stewart and Andrew Stewart wrote the statement on Facebook on October 12. However, news of their post broke on November 7 and 8.

“Hello FB family – this is my first and will be my only public comment on this subject. Since I am not active on any other social media platform, this is the only place I am sharing this,” the Stewarts wrote in a post that they made public. Although the post is written in a singular voice, it is signed by both Andrew and Shyla Nelson Stewart. They included a series of family photos.

“As some of you know, my husband is Andrew Stewart – brilliant publisher, avocational naturalist and nature photographer, and one of the gentlest, most soft-spoken, kind-hearted men I’ve ever known,” they wrote. “No one was more surprised than we when, after being introduced as colleagues almost 12 years ago, our connection blossomed into a deep and everlasting love.”

The Facebook post came after a trailer for the Netflix documentary “Martha,” in which Martha Stewart said, “Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of (expletive). Get out of that marriage.” According to Fox News, Martha and Andrew Stewart were married from 1961 to 1990.

The narrator asked Stewart, “Didn’t you have an affair early on?”

“Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that,” she says in the trailer. Stewart did not reveal in the trailer any more details of the affair or who she had it with.

The Facebook Post Describes the Marriage of Andrew & Martha Stewart’s Marriage as ‘Painful’

The post made accusations about Andrew and Martha Stewart’s marriage.

“With our shared devotion to the Earth and to our families at the center, Andy and I have built a life of beauty, meaning, productivity, and purpose, infused with true love, which we share as fully as we can with our beautiful blended family of 5 amazing adult children, our 3 adorable grandchildren, our extended family, and many cherished friends,” the Stewarts wrote.

“Prior to this happy chapter of his life, Andy had some dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha (as in, Martha Stewart), which ended almost 40 years ago,” it says.

“While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage, including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix. The juxtaposition of Andy’s early life with the joy-filled, purpose-led, loving marriage we live today is striking. Every day, we openly express our gratitude for our love and for our life together,” the post added.

“We both wish everyone, including Martha herself, the experience of loving and being loved deeply and fully, and the peace that comes from such a love. Shyla & Andy Stewart,” the post says.

Friends Leapt to the Defense of Shyla & Andrew Stewart on the Facebook Thread

The Stewarts limited who could comment on the post, but some people who know them were able to comment.

A man wrote, “If the world had more people like Andy, we would be in a much better place! Love you both and honored to call you my friends! ❤️😎”

“Beautifully said Shyla. I am so sorry that some people are so self absorbed & can’t resist the sensationalism she obviously still craves,” another comment said.

“I’m sad she had to go down that road. Andy truly is a sweetheart of a man!!!!” a woman wrote.

Another woman wrote, “I am so sorry this is happening Andrew is a lovely man and you two are an amazing couple and love story

My love to you both 💖”