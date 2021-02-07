Are Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Dating?

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have one of the most unlikely friendships in showbiz, but is it more than that?

The dynamic duo once again teamed up onscreen, this time to host the Puppy Bowl XVII on Super Bowl Sunday 2021.

The lifestyle guru and the rapper threw a tailgate party on the Animal Planet special – and even brought their own dogs, according to Billboard – but their cute chemistry continues to have people questioning exactly what their relationship is.

Here’s what you need to know:

Martha & Snoop’s Friendship Formed Over Mashed Potato-Making

Martha, now 79, first met Snoop, 49, back in 2008 when he was a guest on her daytime show, The Martha Stewart Show. The two whipped up some mashed potatoes in a hilarious segment, according to Martha’s website.

“What a weird couple we were,” Martha later admitted, while Snoop agreed they were “odd” but that cooking with Martha “just seemed like the right space to be in.”

They later reunited on her show to make brownies, but they really hit it off when they were seated next to each other at the Comedy Central Roast for Justin Bieber in 2015.

Snoop was so enamored by Martha’s quick wit at the roast that he later said, “I knew I wanted to be alongside this lady for the rest of my life.”

The following year, the unlikely friendship spawned the VH1 reality show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. The two even filmed a promo that featured a parody of one of the most iconic scenes from the 1997 movie, Titanic.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart and were also partners for the celebrity edition of ABC’s $100,000 Pyramid, and a hilarious practice round centered on their passions for cannabis and home décor items, respectively.

They also hang out together off-camera. In an interview on Talk Stoop With Nessa, Martha dished about having Snoop over to her house for lunch and how he was afraid of her large horses.

And last Christmas, Martha shared a sweet Instagram post to reveal she was making Christmas cookies for her rapper bestie. The cookies for Snoop’s tray were shaped into cannabis leaves.

Snoop has Said He Loves Martha ‘For Real’ & That She is Like the ‘Big Sister’ He Never Had

As for what attracts the odd couple to one another, on her website it was revealed that Martha likes how laid back the “Gin and Juice” rapper is.

“I like his laid-back energy-I like his outspokenness, I like his sense of timing, and I really enjoy to watch him cook,” she said. “He’s so particular, his little tiny bits of this and that, and it all finally comes together.”

Snoop returned the compliment by saying Martha is like family to him.

“I love Martha-like, I love her for real,” he said. “She’s the big sister I never had. Being able to correct me, to teach me, to show me how to be better, to give me something to aspire to be.”

The bottom line is, these opposites attract. In 2020, Martha told Us Weekly that “everybody’s” trying to figure her and Snoop out.

“I think it’s just that we’re an odd pair and people like contrast, right?” she said.

Snoop added that they are both great at what they do, which also connects them.

“You just put two people together that love people, we love people, so it’s not just always about us. Look at the energy we attract,” he said.

