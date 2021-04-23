Captain America 4 Is Coming and the Team from “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” are Writing It

Marvel fans are still abuzz after the conclusion of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” but they already have more reason to rejoice. Captain America 4 will be the newest entry in the Captain America franchise, a radically different landscape at the tail end of the show, and showrunner and lead writer Malcolm Spellman and cowriter Dalan Musson will be writing it.

Spoilers for the conclusion of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” below.

A central tension of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was the question of who would be the next hero to carry the iconic shield. Now the MCU has its new Captain America and he’s getting his own movie. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Spellman and Musson will pen the film, which will likely feature Anthony Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson, the former Falcon and current Captain America.

It remains to be seen how this news affects the structure of the MCU beyond its current Phase 4. Producer Kevin Fiege had previously hinted that several of the Disney Plus series might carry on for multiple seasons. Indiewire reported last week that the show will be submitted to the Emmies as a Drama Series rather than a Limited Series as many people had previously expected. This submission would move “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” from the competition with “Wandavision,” but also had fans excited at the possibility of a second season. Whether we will get a new Captain America film instead of a new season, or both, and in what order, remains to be seen. The conclusion of the show may have brought us a title though, revealing a brand new title and logo, “Captain America and the Winter Soldier.”