Chloe Bennet’s Journey to & Future of Being a Marvel Superhero

Chloe Bennet is a Chinese American television and film actress best known for her work as Daisy Johnson/Quake on Marvel’s television show “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Bennet has also voiced Johnson in various versions of Marvel’s animated TV title “Marvel Rising.”

Filmwise, Bennet led DreamWorks Animation’s “Abominable,” voicing the main character, Yi.

Despite the end of ABC’s Marvel show, Bennet will get to play a superhero for at least a bit longer.

Last month, Variety reported that Bennet had been cast as one of the leads in the CW’s live-action “Powerpuff” pilot, which is inspired by Cartoon Network’s “Powerpuff Girls” animated series. She will be playing Blossom alongside Dove Cameron, whom Bennet previously worked with on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” as Bubbles and Yana Perrault as Buttercup.

Here’s what you need to know about Bennet, her involvement with Marvel and her experience as an Asian American in the entertainment industry.

Bennet is Open to Returning as “Quake”

The final episode of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” aired last year, ending its seven-season run on ABC. Bennet, who had been on the show since its start, paid tribute to the series and her character by getting a tattoo. She posted a photo of the tattoo on Instagram with the caption “A daisy for Daisy.”

Bennet’s character is introduced on the show as a hacker by the name of Skye. However, in season 2, it’s revealed that Skye’s birth name is Daisy Johnson. The character goes by that name for the remainder of the series and eventually her superhero name of Quake.

Although the show is over, she isn’t necessarily done with the character.

When season 7 was still airing, Bennet told Looper she would reprise the role if the character were to be used in future Marvel projects:

I definitely would. I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it’s meant to me — it hasn’t really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn’t really feel like I’m done playing her yet.

Rumors have circulated concerning Johnson’s potential appearance in other Marvel titles. In February, Giant Freakin Robot reported that Bennet was set to join Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series “Secret Invasion.” But the actress denied the claim on Twitter.

I wish — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet)

Not long after Giant Freakin Robot’s report, Fandom’s Eric Goldman posted on Twitter that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would not rule out whether any “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” characters would appear in future Marvel projects.

On rumors of #AgentsofSHIELD characters returning, Feige says, "There are often rumors that are true and there are often rumors that are not. It was great fun to have Clark Gregg come back to the MCU in Captain Marvel… Everything else, we'll just have to see." — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman)

Fans have continually expressed their interest in a Quake return or even a spin-off, taking to Twitter with hashtags like “#QuakeSpinoff” and “#ChloeIsMyQuake”.

Bennet Moved to China at 15 to Become a Pop Star

Chloé Wang – "Uh Oh" (English Version)

Bennet may be best known for her work on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” but before pursuing an acting career, she got her professional start in entertainment as a singer in China.

According to the RedEye, Bennet was discovered by a music manager while she was a student at Chicago’s St. Ignatius College Prep. Furthermore, a Chicago Tribune feature states that Nettwerk Music Group was in search of a Chinese American singer for the Chinese music scene. Peter Coquillard, who worked at Nettwerk at the time, knew Bennet was the one after just one day with her:

In terms of charisma, in terms of charm, in terms of having that indescribable star quality, she totally had that.

She was offered the opportunity to pursue a singing career and moved to China — specifically Shanghai, where she lived with her paternal grandmother. As a Chinese pop star, however, Bennet went by her birth name, “Chloe Wang.”

Per her Spotify page, her music career featured two singles: “Uh Oh,” which was released as both an English version and a Chinese version, and “Every Day in Between.”

Chloé Wang – "Every Day In Between"

Bennet also told RedEye that singing didn’t feel natural for her, saying “I felt like I was still putting on a character, like I was just acting like this pop star.”

Her time in China featured more than just a pop music career, though. In an article from the Toronto Star, Bennet mentioned that she also studied Mandarin on a daily basis:

I really never spoke it before I went over there and I kind of became relatively fluent and I’ve actually lost pretty much all of it since then…But it was an incredible experience.

‘Bennet’ is a Stage Name that Pays Homage to Her Father

Bennet’s IMDB page notes that, when she moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career, she initially went by her birth name “Chloe Wang” but found it difficult to book jobs with it. This prompted her to use a professional name. She discussed the decision behind the name choice in an interview with NPR:

So in Chinese culture, your father’s name is a really big honor and so it only felt natural to take his first name, so I still honor him in that way.

Given the recent rise of Asian hate, anti-Asian violence and anti-Asian rhetoric, Entertainment Weekly hosted a roundtable discussion that featured several Asian actors, including Bennet.

Asian Entertainers Talk Activism Efforts & Giving Back | Around the Table | Entertainment Weekly

During the roundtable, the Chicago native specifically mentioned the conflict she has felt in her professional name and for not using her birth-given Asian surname:

For one audition (I) just was like, “It would be cool to just kind of be relieved of that and see what people think,” and I got that first audition. And that’s kind of what…propelled me in a direction. And I’ve struggled with that kind of self white-washing of myself to be honest for a while, ‘cause nothing about me changed. It was only people’s perception of me in that room, in that moment. And that worked. And I felt a lot of shame around that, you know, throughout the past several years, because I didn’t legally change anything. I’m Chloe Wang still.

Among the others in the discussion were Daniel Dae Kim, Dianne Doan — whom Bennet worked with on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” Hari Kondabolu, Olivia Munn and George Takei.

She is a Co-Founder of the Nonprofit Organization ‘RUN AAPI’

Bennet has been using her platform to empower her fellow Asian American and Pacific Islanders through her nonprofit organization RUN (Represent Us Now) AAPI.

Leading up to the 2020 presidential election, the organization launched a campaign called “#TheNew,” which aimed to mobilize AAPI individuals to vote. RUN AAPI’s Instagram account features several posts that have promoted the various ways Bennet played a role in helping to encourage and inform eligible voters.

In a POPSUGAR feature article, Bennet shared that “When you’re not represented in culture and in politics, you’re told that…you are not important, so then voting feels irrelevant.”

With election season done, RUN AAPI has been sharing content calling for the end to Asian hate. At the start of the month, Bennet participated in an event centered around confronting racism toward Asians.

Bennet Knew ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Co-Star Elizabeth Henstridge Before Starring on the Show Together

Elizabeth Henstridge starred alongside Bennet in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” and the two actresses remained with the show throughout its run. So they have known each other for years and are known to be close friends. However, they had already met prior to the creation of their Marvel television series.

On Henstridge’s YouTube page, she has a video where she and her now-fiancé, fellow actor Zachary Burr Abel, explain how Henstridge first met Bennet.

HOW I MET CHLOE BENNET [🍋 Skimmons 🍋]

In the video, Abel recalls how he knew Bennet from Red Eye, a charity they both worked with. The three eventually all hung out at a bar together, giving Henstridge and Bennet the chance to meet for the first time.

Abel also said that, months later, Bennet messaged him about how she booked “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and would be on the show with Henstridge.

In an Instagram post, Bennet detailed her account of meeting Henstridge. The post was shared in honor of episode 7×09 of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” which marked Henstridge’s directorial debut. The caption included Bennet’s first impression of her among other things: