‘Game of Thrones’ Star Joining Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Cast: Report

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly expanding, but the studio doesn’t appear to have any problem finding incredibly talented actors to fill new roles.

According to a report by Variety, Emilia Clarke is joining the cast of the forthcoming Marvel series “Secret Invasion.” Announced in December of 2020, “Secret Invasion” is among the many Marvel series planned for Disney Plus, but the show does not yet have an announced premiere date. Clarke will join what is shaping up to be a very strong cast for the show. Per the show’s IMDb page, Samuel L. Jackson is set to reprise his role as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn will return as the Skrull Talos. Also listed among the show’s cast members are Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Coleman, another recently reported addition.

Perhaps soon Clarke’s name will officially be added to that group.

Khaleesi Comes to the MCU

Clarke rose to stardom for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO show “Game of Thrones.” At its peak, “Game of Thrones” was to television what the MCU has been to movies, a truly monocultural event. Like much of the cast, Clarke was a relative unknown at the start of the show’s run, but her breakout performance as the Mother of Dragons quickly made her a fan favorite. Notably, Clarke will be the second major “Game of Thrones” actor to join the MCU, following Peter Dinklage, who played the dwarf king Eitri in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

In addition to her widespread celebrity, Clarke received critical praise for her work on “Game of Thrones.” She earned four Emmy Award nominations, three for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Clarke received the 2018 BAFTA Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year and has been nominated for several Critics Choice Awards.

Following her television success, Clarke landed parts in some notable movie franchises. She was cast as Sarah Conner in “Terminator: Genisys,” a 2015 film that attempted to reignite interest in the once-immensely-popular action franchise. Clarke was also cast as Qi’ra, the female lead in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” While the much-anticipated Han Solo-based movie received somewhat mixed reviews, Clarke’s performance in the film was well-received. Other notable Clarke movies include “Me Before You” and “Last Christmas.”

As her previous work indicates, Clarke is no stranger to the big stage. There is perhaps no stage currently bigger than the MCU, which means Clarke should fit right in.

What to Expect From ‘Secret Invasion’

One of the most notable cross-over events in Marvel Comics history, “Secret Invasion” is filled with deception and mistrust that challenges much more than the heroes’ physical abilities. The official Marvel synopsis for the complete event reads:

“While in the grips of paranoia, Earth’s mightiest heroes have to band together to fight off an armada of Skrull ships carrying an army of super-charged alien warriors! Traitors are exposed and lives are lost as the shape-shifting zealots lay claim to the planet, and only by compromising their ideals do the heroes stand a chance!”

Slowly but surely, the MCU has been setting up the Secret Invasion plot with various breadcrumbs. Fury and Talos first meet in “Captain Marvel,” and the Skrull race is introduced as a collection of refugees fleeing from the Kree. As is the case in the comics, the Skrull can change their appearance, but they are portrayed as sympathetic characters in the movie which is a change from their comic backgrounds. In “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” It’s revealed that Talos has been disguised as Fury on Earth while the real director of S.H.I.E.L.D. is in space helping the Skrulls.

Always careful to keep building towards future projects, Marvel added another possible plug for “Secret Invasion” in the finale of “WandaVision.” Fresh off receiving superpowers, Monica Rambeau, whose mother was best friends with Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, is visited by a member of the Skrulls in disguise.

It’s unclear just when fans will be able to watch “Secret Invasion,” which is currently slated for six episodes as part of Marvel’s Phase 4 plans, but it could have massive implications for the MCU.

