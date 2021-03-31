Marvel Star Complains Being Famous Is a ‘Terrible Thing’

Gwyneth Paltrow is famous for playing Pepper Potts in the “Iron Man” films. Paltrow has been a part of the MCU since the beginning, appearing the the very first MCU Phase 1 film, “Iron Man”. An employee of Tony Stark in the first “Iron Man” film who eventually becomes Tony’s love interest, her character often appears alongside Jon Favreau‘s Happy Hogan. As the years went on, Pepper eventually got her own suit of “Iron Man”-like armor, thanks to Tony’s tinkering.

Paltrow is the daughter of a famous Hollywood power couple. Her father was director Bruce Paltrow, and her mother was Emmy Award-winning actress Blythe Danner. Gwyneth Paltrow herself is an award-winning performer, having taken home the Oscar for Best Actress in 1999 for “Shakespeare in Love”. However, despite her long-lived celebrity status, Gwyneth Paltrow has said that being famous is “terrible”. Here are all the details about the statement she made on a 2021 podcast.

Gwyneth Paltrow Said Being Famous Was ‘Pretty Terrible’ in a Podcast Interview

Paltrow appeared on an episode of the podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” in March of 2021. During the podcast episode, Paltrow dished on what it was like to be a big celebrity, and to have acquired her fame at a relatively young age. She told host and fellow actress Anna Faris: “I’ve been in the public eye for so many years, the surreal part is having been famous, basically, my whole adult life, so I don’t know what it means to be a grown-up without all of the scrutiny and all of the wonderful things and terrible things that come with being a famous person.”

She went on to add: “I think our culture idealizes fame so much, and I actually think it’s [a] pretty terrible thing to be famous, if our purpose on the planet is for human development and to really become the truest, best version of ourselves. I think fame is a huge impediment to that, and I’ve had to work really hard to separate the fame from who I am.”

In addition to being the daughter of two famous people, Paltrow also opted to marry another celebrity. The Oscar-winning actress was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The couple were married in 2003, and divorced in 2016. They have two children together. When Martin and Paltrow split, it made headlines around the world. This was partially due to the fact that both were major international stars, and partially due to the way they framed their divorce to the world as a “conscious uncoupling”.

In an essay for Vogue UK, Paltrow reflected her divorce from Martin, as well the way they chose to share their break-up with the public at large. In her essay, Paltrow reflected on the difficulty of that time in her life. She wrote:

“We published a newsletter on Goop, simply called ‘conscious uncoupling’. It was our announcement to the public that we were ending our marriage. I remember trembling on the phone to Elise Loehnen, our content chief, giving the green light to send. We knew that the piece would generate a lot of attention – a celebrity couple ending their relationship always does – but I never could have anticipated what came next. The public’s surprise gave way quickly to ire and derision. A strange combination of mockery and anger that I had never seen. I was already pretty tattered from what had been a tough year. Frankly, the intensity of the response saw me bury my head in the sand deeper than I ever had in my very public life.”

That Goop newsletter explains that “conscious uncoupling” is a way to “avoid the drama of divorce”. The newsletter post clarified the term, stating, “For our purposes, conscious uncoupling is the ability to understand that every irritation and argument within a relationship was a signal to look inside ourselves and identify a negative internal object that needed healing.” After Paltrow and Martin parted ways as a couple, the actress tied the knot with TV writer Brad Falchuk in 2018. The Wall Street Journal has referred to Falchuk as “Hollywood’s Best-Kept Secret”, as the writer/director has quietly set up a deal with Netflix.

Paltrow Says She ‘Hid for 3 Weeks’ After Her 1999 Oscar Win

Reporting on Paltrow’s “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast appearance, People featured a quote from Paltrow about the time she went into an extended period of seclusion. Paltrow stated she hid from public view for nearly a month after her Oscar win in 1999, saying that period of her life was “overwhelming”.

“I remember I was staying with my parents at their house in Santa Monica and I just kind of hid for three weeks afterward,” Paltrow stated in the intervew segment. “It was so intense. Lonely is the right word, it was really strange.”

Not every member of the Hollywood elite was pleased with Paltrow’s 1999 Best Actress win for “Shakespeare in Love”. In an interview segment for “Popcorn with Peter Travers“, actress Glenn Close weighed in on Paltrow’s 1999 win. USA Today reports that while Close has been nominated 8 times for an Oscar, she has yet to win one herself.

In her interview with Travers, Close stated: “I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in Central Station and I thought, ‘What?’ It doesn’t make sense.”

People reports that “Shakespeare in Love” took home six other Oscars in 1999, in addition to Paltrow’s for Best Actress, making it the clear favorite at the awards show that year. That “incredible actress” Close was referring to was Fernanda Montenegro, who was also up for Best Actress at the 1999 Oscars. According to IMDB, Fernanda Montenegro was born in Brazil. Her given name was “Arlette Pinheiro Esteves da Silva”, with Fernanda Montenegro being her stage name. A long-standing name in the world of cinema, her credits include numerous film and TV appearances during the period from 1954 to 2020.

Will Gwyneth Paltrow Appear in Any More Marvel Movies?

Gwyneth Paltrow’s time in the Marvel universe seems to have its course. Her character has historically been associated with Tony Stark and Iron Man. Given that Tony Stark was dead by the time the credits rolled during 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame”, fans have wondered whether Pepper Potts will appear in future Marvel projects. Sadly for fans of Pepper Potts, it seems unlikely that Paltrow is not planning a return to the MCU any time soon.

Paltrow’s IMDB page does not list any Marvel-related projects after her role in “Avengers: Endgame”. Additionally, Variety reported in 2019 that Paltrow planned to “retire” the character after “Endgame”. However, Paltrow admitted that “If they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me.” The “they” in this context presumably referred to Marvel Studios, given the context of her comment.

While the actress is not currently under contract with Marvel, that doesn’t preclude the actress from entering into a new agreement with Marvel Studios in the future. After all, the actress has renewed her relationship with Marvel in the past. A Comic Book Movie report (which drew on an Empire report that has since been deleted from the web) from 2013 noted that Paltrow’s original contract with Marvel ended after “Iron Man 3”. However, that didn’t stop her from appearing in subsequent Marvel films, specificially the “Avengers” films.

While Paltrow is not listed on the full cast for the upcoming animated series “What If…?“, it is possible that she could appear in future seasons, should the series get renewed. The animated series features the voices of many established MCU actors. The premise of the series is to explore pivotal moments in the history of the Marvel Universe, and explore how they could have played out differently if one key element had been changed. According to IMDB, the show’s upcoming premiere will explore the question, “What would have happened if Peggy Carter and not Steve Rogers took the super soldier serum at the start of World War II”? Paltrow’s resume doesn’t have much voice acting experience, though she did voice an animated version of herself in the “Clerks” animated series.

