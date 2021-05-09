‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Star Lands New Marvel Role

Hannah John-Kamen starred as Ghost, the main antagonist of Ant-Man and the Wasp, but her previous Marvel experience evidently didn’t disqualify her from landing another comic book role. According to the Hollywood Reporter, John-Kamen is set to play Red Sonja in a film that will be directed by Joey Soloway.

Red Sonja is a Marvel Comics character who began appearing in Conan the Barbarian comics in the mid 1970s. Following the success of Conan the Barbarian (1982) and Conan the Destroyer (1984), both starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Red Sonja film was made in 1985 starring Brigette Nielsen. Red Sonja received mostly negative reviews and bombed at the box office.

Three decades later, the character is getting a reboot with John-Kamen taking the lead. The movie will be produced by Millennium Films and Red Sonja will not appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), though.

Will Ghost Make Her MCU Return?

As far villain motives go, it’s hard to blame Ava Starr (a.k.a. Ghost) too much for trying to steal quantum technology in Ant-Man and the Wasp. When she was young both of her parents died in an accident involving quantum technology and the blast left her with “molecular disequilibrium.”

The condition gave her strange abilities that included invisibility and the power to walk through solid objects, including walls and people. However, the condition left her in constant pain and was slowly killing her. Ghost knew the only solution was to use Hank Pym’s Quantum Tunnel to extract quantum energy to cure herself.

The tunnel was instead used to rescue Janet Pym, who had been trapped in the quantum realm for decades. Janet helped Ghost late in the film by transferring some of her energy and in a mid-credits scene Scott Lang was sent into the quantum realm to harvest more energy to help.

It’s unclear if those missions helped Ghost further — doubtful considering the Pyms and Hope Van Dyne were all turned to dust during that mid-credits scene — and the current status of the character is unknown. She didn’t appear in Avengers: Endgame.

“All I can say is that Ghost didn’t die,” John-Kamen told Yahoo Movies in 2019 when asked about her character’s future in the MCU.

In the Marvel Comics, Ghost is a man although very little is known about the character’s true identity. After a run as an enemy of Iron Man, Ghost eventually joined Norman Osborn’s version of the Thunderbolts — a team of reformed supervillains.

There have been rumors of a Thunderbolts team coming together in the MCU, although it didn’t come to fruition in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as some expected.

Kang the Conqueror Is Set to Debut in ‘Quantumania’

Marvel Studios recently announced that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17, 2023, and casting has provided some clues about the direction of the movie.

According to Collider, Jonathan Majors will play Kang the Conqueror in the film and Kathryn Newton will play Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie.

Kang the Conqueror is a time traveling physicist who is a frequent enemy of the Avengers in the comics. Cassie Lang becomes a superhero in her own right, first identifying as Stature and later as Stinger.

The development of those two characters may leave little room for Ghost to make her return in the next Ant-Man film, but that door has certainly been left ajar.