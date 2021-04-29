Is Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returning to the MCU?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is best known for her roles in “Seinfeld” and “Veep,” but made her MCU debut as Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine in a surprise cameo during the fifth episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Now, Marvel Studios is teasing that there will be more appearances by Louis-Dreyfus in future projects.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studio producer Nate Moore stressed that Louis-Dreyfus didn’t sign on only to appear as a celebrity cameo or Easter Egg, but as a character with serious implications to the ever-more intricate universe. Moore told EW:

She certainly didn’t come to us and say, ‘I’ll be in one show once.’ She was like, ‘I want to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.’ And we said, ‘Great! Let’s get you in and let’s figure out how to use you.’ And the truth is, I think you will see her in the future. Definitely.

As well as introducing the Contessa, the plot of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” relied heavily on two characters – Baron Zemo (played by Daniel Brühl) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) – who had not appeared since 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.” Both characters now seem poised to play larger, continuing roles in the MCU, demonstrating that the universe mirrors its comic book source material in that characters never really seem to disappear forever, and sometimes old threads of plot can pick up after years. The continuity grows exponentially larger with the development of many Disney Plus series to air between films. It seems likely that we’ll see even more actors reprising their former roles, such as Tim Roth’s Abomination, poised to return in 2022’s “She-Hulk” fourteen years since 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk.”

Not every actor who has played a role in the MCU has lasted as long as their character. “The Incredible Hulk” featured Ed Norton as Bruce Banner before Mark Ruffalo took over the role in “The Avengers.” Still, according to Moore it seems likely Louis-Dreyfus will be reprising the role in future projects. At the very least the producer seemed enthusiastic about the casting, telling EW: “It is probably an open secret that most of us at Marvel are kind of obsessed with Seinfeld, probably more than Veep. Just the idea that she would be in a Marvel show… Is it really going to happen? And the fact that she was so game blew our minds.”

What is in store for the character remains up in the air. At the end of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” we saw the Contessa providing John Walker with his new suit, and officially dubbing the character by his most famous alias, U.S. Agent. There may be a Thunderbolts or Dark Avengers story down the pipeline that could feature Walker and the Contessa, who Moore previously called “a more acerbic, funnier, but darker Nick Fury.” Captain America 4 now in development with the same writing team as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” attached, so we may see that character play a role in that film. It is likely that she will appear in “Black Widow” in July, as it was reported by Vanity Fair the character was originally to be introduced in that film. Of course, it is also possible the Contessa will feature in 2022’s “Secret Invasion” as she did in the comics the series is based on – where the character’s replacement by a Skrull operative tips Nicky Fury off to an alien invasion in-process.