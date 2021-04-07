Controversial YouTuber Jordan Peterson Reacts to Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Red Skull

Jordan Peterson is a Candian psychologist, Youtube personality and author of “Twelve Rules For Life: An Antidote for Chaos.” Ta-Nehisi Coates is an American author of National Book Award-winning “Between the World and Me,” and current writer of “Captain America.” Peterson is claiming on his Twitter account that Coates’ version of the iconic Nazi villain Red Skull parodied him.

Do I really live in a universe where Ta-Nehisi Coates has written a Captain America comic featuring a parody of my ideas as part of the philosophy of the arch villain Red Skull? https://t.co/waFsAvWlfd — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

“Do I really live in a universe where Ta-Nehisi Coates has written a Captain America comic featuring a parody of my ideas as part of the philosophy of the arch villain Red Skull?” Peterson tweeted Monday, less than a week after the release of Captain America Volume 9 #28. In that issue, the Nazi villain takes to the internet to recruit followers. On the panels Peterson posted, Cap opines of the Skull, “He tells them what they always longed to hear. That they are secretly great. That the whole world is against them. That if they’re truly men they’ll fight back.”

What the hell? https://t.co/CGkuztpEjq — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

In another tweet Peterson replied “What the hell?” and posted a panel depicting Red Skull with word bubbles announcing “10 Rules For Life,” “Chaos and Order” and “The Feminist Trap” next to one calling antisemitic Austrian politician Karl Lueger a “genius.”

The issue comes just before the end of Coates’ two and half year run, set to conclude in June with #30. The author – while noted for his literary output – is no stranger to the world of comics. He’d previously written a lauded run on “Black Panther” and more recently been tapped to pen a new Superman film, as reported in Deadline. In 2018 at the outset of taking over the iconic patriotic hero’s title, Coates wrote an essay “Why I’m Writing ‘Captain America,'” published in the Atlantic.

It is not entirely clear, but it does appear that Peterson was made aware of the issue when he retweeted sociologist Nicholas A. Christakis, who had posted a quote from the Atlantic, where Coates had previously been a national correspondent.

Would it be picayune to point out just how much the once-admirable Atlantic Magazine has helped develop this insanely bullying and self-righteous culture? https://t.co/8zDcPAPmaz — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 5, 2021

Peterson had commented: “Would it be picayune to point out just how much the once-admirable Atlantic Magazine has helped develop this insanely bullying and self-righteous culture?” User @DidymusSeth responded with an image from the comic and tweeted “Contributors to The Atlantic like Ta-Nehisi Coates are moving on to comics. @jordanbpeterson let me know if any of this looks familiar”

The story is ongoing.