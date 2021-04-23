Mark Hamill Has a ‘Very Bad Feeling’ About Upcoming Marvel Project

Mark Hamill is cemented as an iconic part of cinema history for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in several Star Wars films, but if there’s one piece of work he regrets, it’s probably the Star Wars Holiday Special. The famously awful, made-for-TV movie debuted in 1978 and, for decades, was notoriously difficult to find as LucasFilms did its best to pretend it never existed in the first place.

“I thought it was a mistake from the beginning. It was just unlike anything else in the Star Wars universe,” Hamill wrote on Reddit in 2014. “And I initially said that I didn’t want to do it, but George [Lucas] said it would help keep Star Wars in the consciousness and I wanted to be a team player so I did it.”

It’s not surprising then that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, set for a release at the end of 2022, has Hamill’s attention.

I have a very bad feeling about this… https://t.co/JkZs7hamVA — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 23, 2021

While details about the plot of the upcoming Guardians special are unknown (writer and director James Gunn just announced a finished first draft on April 22), it seems clear that it’s a parody of the infamous Star Wars special. And Hamill’s tweet — which directly quotes a Skywalker line — is probably just as tongue in cheek.

Could Mark Hamill Appear in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’?

It’s too soon to know much of anything about the special. All that’s known so far is that it will be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, and that Marvel says Gamora will be part of the gang once again.

But fans have speculated about a Hamill appearance in the Guardians world for a few years now. It stems most from a Twitter interaction Hamill had with Gunn back in February 2018. When a fan asked Gunn to write Hamill into the third Guardians film, he said he wasn’t opposed to the idea.

@JamesGunn, could you do me a huge favour and find a role for @HamillHimself in Guardians 3? The awesomeness of it might end me, but I’m willing to risk it. Thanks 🙂👍 — Ian Fee (@IanFee) February 25, 2018

I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor.

All the best, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

DM me for my contact info if you're serious.

(& a good neighbor)

xoxo, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

About three months later, both Hamill and Gunn tweeted photos of their meeting:

Such a great day meeting my neighbor @JamesGunn! We have so much in common & talked about EVERYTHING: the weather, gardening tips, favorite recipes, growing up Catholic, our mutual love of dogs, bleu cheese, risqué limericks & the weather again. #FunWithGunn pic.twitter.com/5Gw1VTyHRU — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 28, 2018

Finally stopped by @hamillhimself’s for that cup of coffee we tweeted about months ago. & some bbq. & cornbread & cobbler & OKAY IT’S TRUE I ATE THE HAMILLS OUT OF HOUSE & HOME BACK OFF. Honestly, he’s an amazing guy & I’m grateful to him & the whole Hamill clan for a great day. pic.twitter.com/u8E6Ak3XWT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 28, 2018

Since then they’ve frequently replied to each other’s tweets, but there haven’t been any more hints about a future role for Hamill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the announcement of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in December 2020 kicked the rumor mill back into gear, as it’s a clear reference to Star Wars.

Mark Hamill Isn’t a Complete Stranger to the Marvel World

In the decades after his breakout performances in the original Star Wars trilogy, Hamill has been a prolific voice actor who has worked on Avatar: The Last Airbender, Batman: The Animated Series, and Regular Show among many other shows. Those voice acting credits have also included several Marvel roles.

Hamill voiced The Hobgoblin in an animated Spider-Man series in the ’90s, Maximus the Mad in an animated Fantastic Four series in the ’90s, Ulysses Klaue in The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Red Skull in The Super Hero Squad Show and two video games, and Arnim Zola in three television shows and one video game.

Klaue, Red Skull, and Zola have all made appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and were played by Andy Serkis, Hugo Weaving, and Toby Jones, respectively.

If Hamill makes an appearance in the Guardians world — and that’s still a huge “if” — it will presumably be in a role he hasn’t previously voiced for a Marvel project.

