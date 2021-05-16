Marvel Star Engaged to Rock Star Andrew WK

Andrew W.K. is a rock star, motivational speaker, and noted party enthusiast. Known for his distinctive look – long hair and signature all-white clothes – and image, the singer of “Party Hard” and “Tear It Up” announced this month that he was already divorced from his long-term partner and dating a Marvel star. Now they’re engaged.

Kat Dennings is known for her work on the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls” and as Darcy Lewis, the wise-cracking political scientist, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Dennings’ character was originally featured in 2011’s “Thor” and 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” she more recently reprised her role as Lewis in this year’s Disney+ series, “Wandavision.” Earlier this month the actress was confirmed to be dating W.K. before the two announced their impending nuptials on Instagram.

The actor hinted at the couple’s relationship last month, tweeting a picture of W.K. posing as a TV weatherman in front of a map that simply reads “PARTY” repeatedly in lieu of temperatures with the caption “me on my vaccinated walks.” W.K. responded with a heart emoji. Both made the news of their relationship official on their respective Instagram accounts, posting pics of the two kissing.

While it all seems fairly whirlwind, Vanity Fair reports that the Dennings had flirted with the rockstar on social media as early as 2014, when she commented that we was a tall glass of milk on a twitter post of W.K.’s, just a few months before it was announced she was dating singer-songwriter Josh Groban.

@AndrewWK You are a tall drink of milk AWK — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) August 24, 2014

W.K. was previously married to singer Cherie Lily since 2008. The former couple has two children together who they both have kept out of the spotlight. Their 2019 divorce was announced also this month in an official press release, Exclaim! reported, along with the singer’s upcoming album, “God Is Partying.”

You can check out a new video from the artist below, which he described in the press release: “A secret is no longer a secret if it isn’t being kept, and this is how we approached the spirit of meaning as it applies to the non-diegetic sound images in the ‘I’m in Heaven’ video.”

W.K. rose to prominence in the early 2000s. His album, “I Get Wet,” set the paradigm for the singer’s image throughout the next two decades, which has remained largely consistent. Centered on a cartoonish love of “partying,” the singer often appeared with a microphone shoved down his white pants. A later image of W.K. with a bloody nose has also become synonymous with his persona – a persona that has occasionally been the subject of controversy. A hack of the rock star’s website in 2018 claimed that the persona and image of WK had been crafted by a colleague who has subsequently been cut out of WK’s life, as reported by Stereogum.

The singer has previously expressed interest in comics. He wrote an essay on the medium for Vice and collaborated with Marvel on their self-parody webseries, “Marvel SuperHeroes: What The–?” The video for “We Party (You Shout)” features villains Magneto, Red Skull and MODOK.

While parsing W.K.’s real personality and his rock star persona image can sometimes be challenging, Dennings has generally been more upfront representing herself on social media. It is a clarity that might pose tension between the new couple, with Dennings’ previous fashion mandates.