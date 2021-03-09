MCU Actor to Star in Modern-Day Western (That He Also Co-Wrote)

Neal McDonough is an American-born actor who is best known to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dum Dum Dugan, the mustachioed companion of Captain America. Despite being firmly on the side of the heroes in the MCU, McDonough is also well-known for playing villains, including antagonists on shows like “Justified” and “Suits”. He also appeared in the feature film “Star Trek: First Contact” in a minor role, as well as playing a recurring role as Damien Darhk on “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”.

With many TV shows and films having to adapt production schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans of the MCU are hungry for info on when they can next see their favorite actors on screen. For fans of Neal McDonough, at least, the wait for something new to watch may soon be over. McDonough is working on a feature film that he not only stars in, but co-wrote as well. Here’s what you need to know.

The MCU’s Dum Dum Dugan, Neal McDonough, Will Appear in the Feature Film ‘Boon’

Neal McDonough has begun work on a feature film called “Boon” that has been described as a “modern-day Western” by KREM, and as an “indie Western” by Deadline. IMDB lists the current state of Boon as “post-production”, and notes that McDonough plays the titular role in a script he wrote with Derek Presley. The film follows McDonough’s character, Boon, a henchman character known for working for a Southern crime boss. The film was shot on location in Eastern Washington state, around the city of Spokane. KREM, the local news station in Spokane, Washington that covers the area where “Boon” was filmed, reports McDonough greatly enjoyed his time filming on location.

“Being creative in a place like Spokane is wonderful,” McDonough told KREM. “We are drinking the Spokane Kool-Aid. People have been so welcoming and opened up their city for us.”

According to the Spokesman, McDonough was accompanied by his wife and five children while filming on location. The same outlet noted that the McDonough’s had a celebrity houseguest at the same time: Pat Monahan, lead singer of Train. While Monahan is arguably best known as a singer, his IMDB page lists acting credits on shows like “CSI:NY” and “Hawii Five-O”.

‘Boon’ Is Actually a Sequel

Plot details for “Boon” are scant at this stage, which is to be expected for nearly any movie still in post-production. But in the case of “Boon”, there is another very good reason to keep the lid on any spoilers. “Boon” itself is a sequel, and it’s a sequel to a film that also has yet to be released.

That film, “Red Stone,” is completed, but does not yet have a release date. According to Deadline, the film is a “spiritual sequel” to “Red Stone”. Unlike “Boon”, which was filmed in Washington State, “Red Stone” was filmed in Texas, according to another report from Deadline.

McDonough lives in Washington State, but quite some distance from the Spokane area. According to Inland360, McDonough lives in Point Roberts, Washington, about a seven-hour drive from Spokane, according to Google Maps.

Neal McDonough Will Reprise His Role as Dum Dum Dugan in 2021

Timothy “Dum Dum” Dugan

– one of the founding member of the Howling Commandos

– Sergeant in the U.S. Army

– takes command of the Howling Commandos when Captain America disappears

– wields a HYDRA upgraded sub machine gun

– works with S.H.I.E.L.D after the organizations founding pic.twitter.com/hpQco9CllA — olivia octavius fan account (@lord0fthunder) November 16, 2020

Neal McDonough will be voicing an animated version of the same character he played in “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “Marvel’s Agent Carter” later this year. McDonough will voice an animated Dum Dum Dugan in the upcoming Marvel TV series “What If…?”

Dugan is expected to appear in the premiere episode, which revolves around a “What if?” scenario where Peggy Carter, and not Steve Rogers, took the super soldier serum. A version of Peggy Carter dressed as Captain America made headlines at Entertainment Weekly back in 2016, when the re-imagined version of the character was used in a Marvel mobile game.

With TIME reporting that so many of the future projects planned for the MCU have no firm release dates beyong 2022, it’s hard for fans to know for certain whether they will get a chance to see Dum Dum Dugan on the big screen in the years to come.

