Russell Crowe Joins Cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

Russell Crowe joined the cast and crew of Thor: Love and Thunder at a recent rugby match in his native Australia. The Gladiator star was photographed along with the Thor director Taika Waititi and its stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. Now it is confirmed Crowe will be appearing in the Thor: Ragnarok sequel in 2022.

Rumors were sparked when Crowe, with a bushy beard and ponytail, sat with the Thor crew at Sydney’s Stadium Australia during a March 26 match between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. It was confirmed by Deadline that Crowe was “one of many surprises” in the film, which will be a tentpole of Marvel’s current Phase 4.

The star of A Beautiful Mind has praised Watiti’s work before. Last January Crowe tweeted about the director’s 2019 World War II comedy, Jo Jo Rabbit, calling it “beautiful” and “important.” He referred to Watiti’s own performance in that film – as the protagonist’s imaginary friend, Hitler – “perfect cast.”

Captain Lucky Jack has spoken ❤️ https://t.co/drFfLPrH8q — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) January 5, 2020

Crowe Wasn’t the Only Star at the Rugby Match Sparking Questions

It is not clear just how big of a role Crowe will be playing in Love and Thunder. While it is certainly a possibility the 56-year-old will be stepping into the colossal yellow boots of fan-favorite, hammer-wielding alien Beta Ray Bill, it is much more likely the Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World star will be popping up in a cameo the way Matt Damon did in Ragnarok. Damon played the part of an actor performing as the villain Loki in a play within the film. While his screen time was short during that picture, the actor may be reprising his role. In January Deadline likewise revealed Damon joined the Love and Thunder cast in Australia with plans to stay for “several months.”

While Damon was not in attendance at the rugby match, another former castmate from Ragnarok was. Jeff Goldblum was photographed with Waititi, Crowe and company, leading to rumors that the Jurrasic Park star will be also be returning to reprise his more substantial role as the Grandmaster – the eccentric alien overlord of the planet Sakaar who held Thor hostage as a gladiatorial combatant. Goldblum currently has not been officially confirmed to be appearing in Love and Thunder, unlike Chris Pratt (Starlord), Karen Gilan (Nebula), and Jamie Alexander (Sif).

As if that wasn’t all mysterious enough, another actor currently unattached to the MCU also joined Crowe and Watiti’s rugby outing. Arrested Development and Rise of the Guardians actor Isla Fisher was at Stadium Sydney with the all-star group. She currently resides in Sydney with partner Sacha Baron Cohen, so it is possible Watiti was just inviting famous locals along – it is also technically possible she’ll show up as Thor Girl. Because that is a thing.

Of course the biggest mystery surrounding the film is the plot which has been kept closely under wraps. While the film will serve as a direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok it also follows the events of Avengers: Endgame, fitting into Marvel’s Phase 4 which has already begun with Disney Plus series Wandavision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While details are scarce, rumors of both Asgardian Goats and Space Sharks have been linked to the film. The release date of Thor: Love and Thunder has currently been pushed back to February 18, 2022.