Tom Hiddleston Gives First Interview for Marvel’s ‘Loki’

The next Marvel series to land on Disney Plus, “Loki” will bring the Asgardian trickster back to the fore while continuing to expand the MCU and advance the studio’s Phase 4 plans. A fan-favorite, even as an on-again, off-again villain, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was last seen escaping with the Tesseract when the Avengers traveled back in time during “Avengers: Endgame.”

That escape seems to have created something of a problem with the timestream, and Loki has been found by the Time Variance Authority to set things straight again. The Time Variance Authority is set to introduce a number of new characters, including Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), who looks to be working closely alongside Loki in the trailers. Not much has been let loose about what fans should expect from the newest Marvel series, but Hiddleston did sit down with Empire for an exclusive interview about the show.

Does the ‘Loki’ Logo Provide a Clue About the Show?

Fan speculation has picked up about the possibility of seeing various versions of Loki, including Lady Loki, and Hiddleston winked at that notion during his interview. Shapeshifting is a key part of Loki’s character, and the show appears to be playing around with that aspect of his personality in creative ways. Need proof? Hiddleston says to look no further than the show’s title logo.

“The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape,” Hiddleston told Empire. “Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don’t know whether, across the MCU, he’s a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don’t know whether you can trust him.”

Unlike other Marvel properties, the title logo for “Loki” is ever-changing. Each of the four letters flashes and changes its color, font and texture seemingly at random, which could very well hint at the titular character doing the same. Throughout Marvel’s big-screen run, Loki has been shown to change his form, notably turning into Captain American and Odin at various points, and his brother Thor has told stories of Loki’s fondness for using shapeshifting to gain the upper hand.

This is in line with Loki’s nature in the comics as well. In recent Marvel runs, Loki has been depicted as a woman and a teenager. Thus far, the trailers for “Loki” have betrayed no direct examples of possible shape-shifting to come, but Hiddleston’s comments are sure to do nothing to quell the speculation about what’s in store for the much-anticipated show.

“I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are,” Hiddleston told Empire. “I thought it was very exciting because I’ve always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?”

Loki’s external feeling may not be the only thing changing on a sixpence, and the thought of getting different physical iterations of the character is certainly compelling. Still, Hiddleston’s portrayal of Loki is among the best aspects of the MCU, and it will be interesting to see how fans react if he does turn over the reigns to other actors at times.

Hiddleston graces the cover of the forthcoming issue of Empire, and his full interview with the magazine will go on sale Thursday, April 15.

When and How to Watch ‘Loki’

After a yearlong Marvel draught, the MCU is back in full swing. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is the second streaming series to earn praise for telling a unique story while continuing to build out the world, following “WandaVision” in accomplishing that feat. Only one week separated the studios’ first two offerings, but there will be a slightly longer break until “Loki” arrives.

“Loki” is currently slated to premiere on Disney Plus on Friday, June 11. With “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” ending its six-episode run on April 23, there will be about a month-and-a-half hiatus before “Loki” hits the streaming platform.

This should provide ample time for Marvel to promote and raise excitement for “Loki,” although the latter shouldn’t be too difficult. As with all of their other centerpiece original content, “Loki” is likely to be made available for fans at the following times on Fridays:

12:01 a.m. Pacific time.

1:01 a.m. Mountain time.

2:01 a.m. Central time.

3:01 a.m. Eastern time.

As with “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” is slated for a six-episode season with one episode becoming available each week.

