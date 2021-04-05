New ‘Loki’ Trailer Shows God of Mischief in Time-Hopping Adventure

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for its upcoming Disney Plus series “Loki” on Monday, giving fans a fresh look at what the show will offer.

The Asgardian trickster Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is back in the MCU after all, following his escape with the Tesseract in “Avengers: Endgame,” but he will have some big things to answer for. The Tesseract’s disappearance from its original timeline has caused some issues in the time stream, and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), a member of the Time Variance Authority, is enlisting Loki’s help to make things right.

A fan-favorite in the MCU, Loki’s witty banter is on display, and Hiddleston will have a competent counter-puncher in Wilson to play off of. Marvel appears to have another streaming hit on its hands with “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and “Loki” hasn’t shown any signs so far it will end that streak.

Marvels Ready to Share a ‘Unique Loki Perspective’

Loki is already among the most-established characters in the MCU. The primary villain in “Thor” and “The Avengers,” Loki still retains his nefarious side but has grown into a complex character over time. Now, he’s got the entire stage to himself.

In the custody of the Time Variance Authority, which “protect[s] the proper flow of time,” Loki has to help set right the issues he caused by stealing the Tesseract. The trailer shows a wide variety of locations, but perhaps, given the timeline aspects of the show, that those are alternate futures of Earth or Asgard. Whatever the case, Mobius seems to need a “unique Loki perspective” to help undo the damage. Perhaps that’s a reference to Loki’s manipulative abilities or some knowledge of past events that only he has.

The trailer shows a good amount of fighting in its back half. This isn’t the world-shattering fighting we’ve seen in the movies or even, perhaps, “WandaVision” but looks to be more grounded hand-to-hand or knife-to-knife combat. Yet fighting isn’t the reason a portion of the MCU fan base has a soft spot for Loki, and the trailer does make room to showcase its star’s silver tongue.

If Marvel’s first official trailer for “Loki” focused more on how he arrived in his current situation, the second trailer revealed some further clues as to what he’ll be doing next. While no official names or locations were given, it’s clear there are some pretty stark and dangerous adventures ahead. The two trailers have also hinted at a bigger, shadowy villain who could appear.

When Is ‘Loki’ Coming to Disney Plus?

Since Marvel once again pushed back the premiere date of “Black Widow,” “Loki” will be the next MCU property available to fans. The series will be available to stream on Disney Plus beginning on Friday, June 11.

As with the rest of Disney Plus’s premier Friday shows, it’s expected that each new episode of “Loki” will be available at the following times:

12:01 a.m. Pacific time.

1:01 a.m. Mountain time.

2:01 a.m. Central time.

3:01 a.m. Eastern time.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which is the second Disney Plus series of Marvel’s Phase 4, is in the middle of its six-episode run. Dealing with more grounded subject matter than what “Loki” appears to offer, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has already introduced some important new questions for Earth’s future.

