Mary J Blige’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mary J. Blige is an American singer and actress, known for songs like “Be Without You” and movies such as “Mudbound.” Most recently, she starred as Monet Stewart Tejada in the television series, “Power Book II: Ghost.”

On June 25, her new Amazon Prime documentary, “My Life,” will revisit her 1994 album of the same name. According to its description, “In Vanessa Roth’s documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life, the singer, rapper and actress reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her to international stardom. She celebrates the 25th anniversary of her most influential work by performing the album live for the first time.”

After decades in the entertainment industry, she has accrued a net worth of $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Blige Has Almost 30 Years in the Music Industry

Known as the “Queen of Hip Hop Soul,” Blige is best known for her decades in the music industry. She made her debut in 1992 with the release of her first album, “What’s the 411?”

According to The Richest, she earned an estimated $3.6 million from that album. The site reported her follow-up, “My Life,” earned her an estimated $3.2 million.

Her two highest-grossing albums were “No More Drama” for $7 million and “The Breakthrough” for $7.5 million, reported The Richest.

Touring provides additional revenue. For example, The Richest reported she earned an estimated $2.7 million from her Music Saved My Life tour.

2. Blige Has a Successful Acting Career

Blige is an Academy Award-nominated actress with an acting career dating back to 1998. According to IMDb, her first acting role was as Ola Mae on The Jamie Foxx Show.

Since then, she has appeared in movies and shows such as “The Umbrella Academy,” “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” and “Rock of Ages.”

The 50-year-old will appear in the upcoming show “Lost Ollie” and Aretha Franklin’s biopic, “Respect.”

3. Blige Has Money in Real Estate

Blige has also tied up some of her money in real estate. According to Mansion Global, she purchased an 18,250-square-foot property in 2008 for $12.3 million.

However, the outlet reported her former home was being sold for nearly half of its original cost. They described the home as an “eight-bedroom, 13-bathroom house sits on a 4.2-acre lot and features a wine cellar and tasting room, an indoor basketball court, a chef’s kitchen with custom wood cabinetry, a six-car garage and elevator access to all floors, according to the listing. A balcony attached to the master suite overlooks a swimming pool and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom pool house complete with its own kitchen. Listing photos also show a 14-seat home theater, a home gym and a library.”

Per Mansion Global, after having no bites at $13.9 million, the cost was lowered until it was $6.8 million in 2019.

Blige is now trying to sell her Cresskill, New Jersey for $2.75 million according to Realtor.com.

4. Blige Faced IRS a Lien for Unpaid Taxes

Blige has faced some financial woes, most notably the IRS putting a lien against the singer in 2013 for unpaid taxes.

According to the Associated Press, “Court documents show as of the date of the IRS notice Blige owed more than $574,000 for the 2009 tax year, more than $2.2 million for 2010 and more than $647,000 for 2011.”

Her representative told the outlet that Blige was working “with her new team to resolve all these issues as quickly as possible.”

Celebrity Net Worth wrote the singer paid off $900,000 of her debt but still owed another $3.4 million. However, in 2012 and 2013 she was sued over defaulted bank loans – $2.2 million from Signature Bank and $500,000 from Bank of America – reported Complex.

The publication also reported the “Family Affair” singer once again faced a lien of $1,198,161 for unpaid taxes in 2016 and 2017.

5. Blige Released a Record-Setting Frangrance on QVC

Blige has also developed other revenue streams. One of which was the release of her fragrance with Carol’s Daughter, “My Life.” It was named after the album of the same title, selling exclusively through the HSN network. The scent sold a record-setting 65,000 bottles during the premiere, reported Celebrity Net Worth.

She discussed the fragrance with WWD, revealing she was going through a tough time while creating the album. “And four million women said, ‘Mary, we’re going through it, too, but you’re helping us by calling on us,’” Blige told the publication. “From that day on, I began speaking truths about my life, and about their lives, and everything around us. So it’s a special tribute to us as women. My fans and I are smart now. We know we’re smart now, but we didn’t know it then. We know we’re beautiful now, we didn’t know it then. We’re educated now, we didn’t know it then. We’re soft, we’re edgy — we’re all those things. And I wanted this perfume to represent every female’s everyday life.”

She also founded the Matriarch Records label under Interscope in 2004. Blige’s various brand partnerships, according to Celebrity Net Worth, include “Reebok, Air Jordan, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Gap, Target, American Express, AT&T, MAC, Apple, Burger King, and Chevrolet.”

