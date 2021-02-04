‘The Masked Dancer’ Reveal & Spoilers: Who Was Eliminated? 2/3/2021 Recap

With only 5 contestants left in the competition, The Masked Dancer season 1 is weeks away from crowning their first champion. After all the contestants performed and offered new clues during episode 6, entitled “Top Five – Mask the Night Away,” another character was eliminated and unmasked.

So what happened during episode 6 of The Masked Dancer, and which celebrity revealed their true identity at the end of the night? Read on to find out.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Dancer’ Season 1 Episode 6 Recap

The Top Five are ready to hit the stage. 🙌 An all-new #TheMaskedDancer is back tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/fKyTM4BIp0 — The Masked Dancer (@MaskedDancerFOX) February 3, 2021

Episode 6 of The Masked Dancer featured performances from the final 5 contestants: the Sloth, Zebra, Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, and Tulip.

After introducing the episode’s guest panelist Mayim Balik, it was time for the show to truly begin.

The Tulip was first to perform, dancing another skillful routine to “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Angels. Some clues in her video package were iced coffee, peanut butter and jelly, and a bag of potato chips. The panelists guessed she might be Liza Koshy, Haylie Duff, or Jamie Lynn Spears.

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Fans Think the Cotton Candy on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Is a DWTS Pro