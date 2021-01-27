‘The Masked Dancer’ Fans Think the Tulip Is a ‘Dance Moms’ Star

The Masked Dancer season 1 is down to its final 6 contestants, and one thing is clear: whoever is behind the Tulip mask is a talented dancer and performer. Tulip quickly blossomed as one of the debut season’s frontrunners, and it seems likely that she’ll make it all the way to the finals. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped Masked Dancer fans from trying to guess her celebrity identity.

Tulip’s performances so far look like those of a classically-trained dancer, and her demeanor and voice make her seem like a younger competitor. After seeing her first two dances and accompanying clue packages, the leading guess among Masked Dancer viewers is that Tulip is a former Dance Moms star.

Here’s who they think she might be:

Fans Think the Tulip Is Maddie Ziegler, or Her Sister Mackenzie

One of the most popular guesses for Tulip’s identity is Maddie Ziegler, who starred on Dance Moms before breaking off on her own as an established young dance pro. While Ziegler got her start on the reality series as a student at Abby Lee Dance Compay, she rose to fame in her own right as a collaborator with recording artist Sia.

Ziegler’s skills and figure certainly match that of the Tulip on The Masked Dancer, but we think it’s most likely that the Tulip is Ziegler’s young sister and Dance Moms co-star Mackenzie.

If Tulip is, in fact, Mackenzie Ziegler, The Masked Dancer wouldn’t be her first celebrity dance competition. Ziegler finished in second place as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, paired with Sage Rosen under the mentorship of DWTS professional dancer Gleb Savchenko. Ziegler would not be the first Dance Moms alum to compete on the Masked stage – Jojo Siwa competed on The Masked Singer under the guise of the T-Rex character.

A Number of Clues Point to Mackenzie Ziegler as the Tulip on ‘The Masked Dancer’

There have been a number of hints and clues that support the theory that Mackenzie Ziegler is dancing as the Tulip.

The number 11 could be a reference to 2011, which is the year Dance Moms first premiered as a reality television series. The Tulip’s “word-up” clue was “triple,” which the panelists thought could mean that the celebrity behind the Tulip mask is a triple threat. Mackenzie is a talented singer, dancer, and actress. The 16-year-old star has also found fame on TikTok, which was hinted at both in a clue package with the visual hint of a clock, as well as the end pose of the Tulip’s first dance.

The Tulip’s clicked glittery shoes together in a clue package, which reminded the panelists of The Wizard of Oz or Wicked; Golden Derby points out that Mackenzie has an on-stage performance of The Wizard of Oz on her résumeé.

It’s worth noting that there are other Dance Mom alums who could potentially be performing behind the mask, such as Chloe Lukasiak or Nia Sioux. We’ll have to wait and see, however, since it seems like the Tulip contestant is in it to win it for The Masked Dacner season 1!

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

