‘The Masked Singer’: Is The Show Renewed or Canceled For Season 7?

Fox’s singing reality competition show “The Masked Singer” aims to surprise viewers each season with different stars and wild unmasking. That being said, with the season 6 finale airing on December 15, 2021, fans are wondering if the show will be returning for another season.

It’s likely that the show will be renewed for an upcoming season. The show remains a ratings high for Fox, though the ratings have dropped from previous years.

Ratings Have Been Down This Season

According to ratings that have been compiled by TVSeriesFinale, “The Masked Singer” continues to pull in a high number of viewers, though they are still lower than they were previously.

For the season premiere, for instance, the show pulled in 4.738 million viewers but scored a huge 1.11 with the 18-49 demographic. That’s down 29% in the demographic from season 5, and it’s down 25% overall viewership from the season 5 premiere.

For the rest of the season, the show has averaged around 4.5 million viewers each night with the season-low coming on the November 10, 2021 episode, which pulled in just 3.9 million viewers. The season-high is the premiere, though the finale is likely to pull in a large number of viewers as well.

In context, the show, which airs against CBS’s “Survivor,” generally falls behind “Survivor” and NBC’s “Chicago” series.

Who Has Been Unmasked On Season 6?

Nearly all of season 6’s celebrities have been unmasked going into the season finale of the show. The season started out with 16 celebrities and is now down to just the top two.

Here’s who has been unmasked so far, from earliest to latest:

Octopus: NBA Player Dwight Howard

Mother Nature: Actress Vivica A. Fox

Pufferfish: Singer Toni Braxton

Dalmation: Rapper Tyga

Baby: Comedian/actor Larry The Cable Guy

Cupcake: Singer Ruth Pointer

Hamster: Actor/comedian Rob Schneider

Beach Ball: TV Personalities Honey Boo Boo and Mama June

Jester: Singer Johnny Rotten

Pepper: Singer Natasha Bedingfield

Mallard: TV Personality Willie Robertson

Caterpillar: TV Host Bobbie Berk

Skunk: Singer Faith Evans

Banana Split: Singer/Actor Katharine McPhee and Musician/composer David Foster

When it comes to the last two contestants, Bull and Queen of Hearts, there are theories about which celebrities are behind the masks.

For the Bull, clues included that the celebrity marches to the beat of their own drum, enjoyed hanging out in their garage, they have an ornate umbrella, they showed a picture of the Disney Concert Hall, they have quite an imagination, and their first performance was inspired by their first crush. The bigger clues included that they were used to performing solo and that they listened to Faith Evans as a child.

Some fans are convinced that the contestant is Todrick Hall, while others think that the person behind the mask is either Antonio Banderas or Gilbert Gottfried.

For the Queen of Hearts, clues included throwing rose pedals, a southern accent, a tea party, the Tin Man, a photo of Hilary Swank with the caption “BFF,” Queen of Hearts is single, she did not have a great time with the press when she was first discovered, and she had an envelope with the words “with love” written on it.

Fans think the person behind the mask could be Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Madonna, and the much more likely Jewel.

“The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

