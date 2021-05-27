The Masked Singer Season 5 Finale Live Recap & Spoilers

Season 5 of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” has been a huge hit with audiences around the country, as the show seems to grow more popular and attract bigger celebrities with each time around.

Season 5 of “The Masked Singer” has featured celebrities like Caitlyn Jenner, Danny Trejo, Bobby Brown and Hanson. It also had Kermit the Frog make an appearance for judging panel Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Going into the finale, the Black Swan, the Chameleon, and the Piglet were competing to win the entire show.

SPOILER WARNING: This post contains spoilers for the season 5 finale of “The Masked Singer,” which aired on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. If you do not want the finale spoiled, do not read on.

What Happened on the Season 5 Finale of ‘The Masked Singer’? (Live Recap)

The show began with a brief recap of what has happened on the season so far including unmaskings and introducing the three remaining contestants. LeAnn Womack, the season 4 winner, then took the stage to perform with the remaining contestants: Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet.

Host Nick Cannon welcomed the audience and panel, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke as well as Grammy-winning guest panelist LeAnn Rimes, to the show.

Chameleon was up first alongside the final clue packages. They included a glam squad and saying he signed up for the show for his child. He also made it clear that he was a game-changer. He said he wanted to be the first person who only rapped to win.

He performed “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio for his finale song.

Black Swan was up next. She said she was known around the world before she got her driver’s license but still has stage fright. She also said she was looking at “The Masked Singer” as a way to get over that fear and get back to basics and sing good songs. She said she had to cancel her tour in 2020 like a lot of artists.

The final singer of the night was the Piglet. He said he was “one of the first people to open up my life to the public” without any filters. He said “The Masked Singer” has been about challenging himself and “leaving no stone unturned.” He also mentioned having kids.

The third-place finisher of season five was revealed to be the Chameleon, which meant that he would be unmasked first. McCarthy thought the singer was Gucci Mane (though she originally thought he was Denzel Washington,) Thicke thought the singer was Wiz Khalifa, as did Scherzinger, and Jeong thought it was Two Chainz.

Chameleon was revealed to be Wiz Khalifa.

The winner of The Golden Mask was the Piglet, meaning The Black Swan was the runner-up.

The panelists’ guesses for The Black Swan were all over the place. Robin Thicke thought the singer was Normani, McCarthy thought it was Monica, Jeong said The Black Swan was Demi Lovato, Scherzinger said that it was JoJo, and Rimes said she thought it was JoJo as well.

Behind the mask, The Black Swan was JoJo.

Guesses for the Piglet included Brian Littrell, Nick Lachey and Jeremy Renner.

The piglet was revealed to be Nick Lachey, meaning McCarthy would be taking home the Golden Ear once again.

When Is ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6?

Deadline reported on May 17, 2021 that “The Masked Singer” had officially been renewed for an additional season by Fox.

While that may be the case, it’s not clear at the time of writing when, exactly, the show will return. It will, however, air in the fall on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. It will be followed by Fox’s new show, “Alter Ego.”

