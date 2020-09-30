‘The Masked Singer’ Live Reveals & Spoilers Tonight 9/30/2020

The Masked Singer season four premiered last week with five powerhouse performances from the Sun, the Giraffe, the Snow Owls, the Dragon, and Popcorn, with the Dragon receiving the lowest number of votes and being revealed as rapper Busta Rhymes before being sent home.

This week, six more masks take the stage: the Whatchamacallit, the Baby Alien, the Seahorse, the Serpent, the Crocodile, and the Gremlin.

Below is a live recap of who performed this week and which celebrity was unmasked, but BEWARE OF SPOILERS. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 2 Live Recap

Up first this week was the Crocodile singing “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi, kicking things off with a bang because he was actually pretty good, great gravelly rocker voice.

The video package showed the Crocodile jumping off a waterfall into lovers’ lagoon as he talked about how “becoming the Crocodile was a natural selection because [he’s] happiest in water.” He also talked about growing up in Hollywood, surrounded by heartache and instability, and there were images of an Italian flag, a fish inside a pineapple, and the Crocodile finished the video by backstroking while talking about making a “wicked big splash.”

The judges were super impressed with his performance. Nicole Scherzing called it “electrifying” and then the Croc told host Nick Cannon, “I’ve had to have tough skin my whole life to survive because I’m really sensitive on the inside. Being anonymous gives me the opportunity to share my true self with the world.”

Their guesses include Nick Lachey (Nicole) and Donnie Wahlberg (Robin Thicke). Read more about the clues and guesses in our Crocodile profile.

The second performance was from Baby Alien, who performed “Faith” by George Michael. His video package showed him skipping school to drive a sports car, talked about theater and the Tony Awards, and also had a horseshoe and some roses at the end. Nicole Scherzinger thought “stuck in second gear” indicated it was a Friends cast member, so she guessed David Schwimmer because he has his own theater company. Jenny McCarthy guessed it was Ralph Macchio because he took over for Matthew Broderick in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” but honestly, we think Matthew Broderick is a good guess on his own. Find out why here.

The Seahorse was up third, singing “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna. This was another stellar performance, showing off some serious vocal chops. Nicole declared her an early frontrunner for the winner of season four. The clue package was western themed and showed the Seahorse having a tea party with her animals, there was a hog in a rainstorm, and the Seahorse talked about feeling “lost in this world, like [she] was always swimming upstream” and how on The Masked Singer, she gets “a chance to stop playing tug-of-war with [herself] and finally reveal the dauntless diva within.”

The judges all guessed pop stars. Jenny said Halsey, Nicole guessed Hailee Steinfeld, and Robin guessed Bebe Rexha. We have an entirely different guess, check it out here.

The fourth performance was from the Whatchamacallit, who performed “I Wish” by Skee-Lo. His video package was a candy world with rainbows and jello molds where he talked about being “magical, mythical … jazzy and snazzy and full of pizzazzy.” He also dropped a Dancing With the Stars reference and said he could “buzz with the bees and swing from the keys,” with a black panther in the background. The package ended on a cuckoo clock with a 4.0 and a turntable as the 4 and 10 on the clock.

Nicole guessed that the “keys” clue meant Alicia Keys and guessed Swizz Beats, Robin thought maybe it was Tyler, the Creator, and Ken made an actual serious guess with NBA star Damian “Dame” Lillard. Those are all great guesses, but we have one we think is even better.

The fifth performance was the Serpent, who performed a soulful version of “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers. The video package showed a map of the Caribbean, talked about “musicology and medicine,” referenced “Serpent Sr,” who straightened Serpent Jr. up, and talked about how he wants to “heal pain” and “lift everyone’s spirits.”

The judges were sure it was either Leslie Odom Jr. or Daveed Diggs of Hamilton or John Legend (Jenny). We think Odom Jr. and Diggs are close, but that it’s actually someone else.

The final performance was from the Gremlin, who sang “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King. The video package showed the gremlin making a profile (#6219) for the Fast ‘n Friendly Dating Service. He talked about his “checkered history” and it showed him fighting a shark. But he said he loves animals and loves to cook. There were carrots and a fly buzzing around, plus a 41-proof green bottle. Here are our guesses.

The judges’ guesses were all over the map — Jerry Lee Lewis, Sylvester Stallone, Mickey Rourke, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. But before anybody could even vote on who was going home, the Gremlin just decided to self-eliminate and took off his mask.

The Elimination

In an unprecedented move, the Gremlin just decided to reveal himself before the vote. He turned out to be…

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

