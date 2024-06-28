Matt Damon Warned Ben Affleck Not to Marry Jennifer Lopez: Report

Actor Matt Damon tried to warn his friend Ben Affleck about marrying Jennifer Lopez, according to DailyMail.com.

“Matt tried to warn Ben when he got back together with JLo that this could happen,” an anonymous source told DailyMail.com. “Matt was there to help Ben get it together after their first split and he felt like this would happen again.”

The source continued to the British publication: “As things started falling apart, Matt told Ben that he supports whatever choice he makes but wants him to jump in and focus on his work.”

The June 27 report comes as Lopez and Affleck continue to be hammered with headlines speculating that their marriage is headed for divorce. They have not confirmed a split. However, in early June, TMZ reported that the couple is living apart, with Affleck moving into a rental property in Brentwood, California.

According to People Magazine, Lopez and Affleck married in July 2022 after getting back together in 2021. They previously were engaged after dating for two years, but they broke up for the first time in 2004, People Magazine reported. In between, Lopez had two children with singer Marc Anthony, and Affleck had three children with actress Jennifer Garner. Both of those relationships ended in divorce. Lopez has also been married to waiter Ojani Noa and dancer Cris Judd, making Affleck her fourth husband, according to Cosmopolitan.

Matt Damon Has Suggested That Ben Affleck Should Focus on His Own Work, not Jennifer Lopez’s Projects, the Report Says

Damon suggested to Affleck that his friend “focus on his work,” according to the DailyMail.com report.

“Ben spent so much time focusing on JLo’s projects just like he did the first time around. He told Ben, ‘What has she ever done for your career?'” the source told DailyMail.com.

“Matt is the only real guy friend Ben has. He would not let him get back on the bottle and has been on him to make sure of this,” the source added.

Ben Affleck Has Moved All of His Belongings Out of the Home He Shared With Jennifer Lopez, Reports Say

According to People Magazine, Affleck moved his belongings out of the mansion he shared with Lopez while she was vacationing in Italy and France.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” a source told People Magazine. “He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

Lopez was photographed in Italy taking swimsuit selfies on a boat, according to photos published by DailyMail.com. She then appeared at a fashion show in Paris, France, for Dior, where she posted in haute couture, according to her Instagram page. Affleck remained in California, where he was seen getting an RV delivered to his rental property, according to .backgrid.

Lopez was seen going to Affleck’s office after she returned to California from Europe, TMZ reported, adding that Affleck has also visited his office.