Matt Damon Makes ‘Rare Comment’ About Ben Affleck as Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors Swirl

Actor Matt Damon opened up about the scrutiny given to his friend Ben Affleck amid his marital issues with Jennifer Lopez on the Radio Times podcast.

Damon made the comments on an August 6 podcast, on which he appeared with Casey Affleck, Ben Affleck’s brother.

In the podcast, Damon revealed that he “can’t imagine” the scrutiny faced by Ben Affleck, who is dealing with headlines surrounding his marriage.

“I’ve been really lucky in that way,” he said. He added, “. . . Especially when I look at Casey’s brother, Ben. I can’t imagine living under that kind of scrutiny.”

Parade Magazine called Damon’s remarks a “rare comment” about Ben Affleck’s life.

Matt Damon Said He’s Considered ‘Boring’ Because He’s Been Married for So Long

Damon told the podcaster that “It’s been like that for 25 years and we’ve had parallel careers in a lot of ways and so I’m fortunate to have been kind of excused from that part of” fame.

“I just wanted to get to work and so I kind of hid for a few years while I got my bearings,” Damon said on the podcast. “Luckily fell in love with someone who was not in the business who would tolerate that side of it and that really helped me.”

He added that he was “kind of ignored” by magazine “culture,” which was “so huge” about 25 years ago.

According to Damon, he’s considered boring.

“Right, like a guy who’s married, it’s so boring,” he said. According to Page Six, Damon married his wife Luciana Barroso in 2005.

“What would sell those things were scandal and sex and all that stuff that people would read . . . and as long as you didn’t do any of that stuff it wasn’t really worth their time to wait to take your picture and so I ended up kind of getting left alone,” he said.

Damon also spoke about his longtime friendship with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez Recently Stopped by Ben Affleck’s Rental House Despite the Divorce Rumors

Lopez and Affleck haven’t confirmed that they are having marital issues, but they’ve been dealing with headlines reporting such since last spring.

In early June, TMZ reported that a divorce was “imminent,” with the couple living apart and trying to sell their marital mansion.

That was followed by time spent this summer on different coasts, and milestones spent apart, like the couple’s second wedding anniversary, according to E News.

According to People Magazine, Lopez is back in Los Angeles, and she was spotted visiting Ben Affleck’s rental home on August 11 while he was there after taking his son, Samuel, to the mall.

“Just because she’s not with Ben doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about his kids,” a source told People.

“She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she’s back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college,” the source added to People.