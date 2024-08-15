Doctor, ‘Drug Dealers’ Arrested in Matthew Perry Overdose Death: Report

Multiple people have been charged in connection with the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry, NBC News reported on August 15. Those in custody include a doctor and “drug dealers,” TMZ reported.

Perry died from “the acute effects of ketamine,” in an accidental death, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office.

“We’re told at least 1 doctor has been arrested, along with several dealers who helped arrange and deliver ketamine to Perry,” TMZ reported, without giving names.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced in a media advisory sent to Heavy that “federal and local law enforcement officials” will be announcing a “development in a significant criminal investigation” at 10 a.m. PDT on August 15. Although that notice does not say the announcement will relate to Perry’s death, it lists the speakers as United States Attorney Martin Estrada, Los Angeles Police Chief Dominic Choi, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram

and Matthew Shields, Acting Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Los Angeles Division.

News about the Perry death investigation charges broke on NBC News a short time later.

According to NBC News, “at least one person was arrested in Southern California early Thursday,” per sources. NBC News reported that “federal prosecutors are expected to unseal an indictment later in the day” that will describe the accusations. The names of the accused will likely be contained in that document.

Law enforcement executed “search warrants and seized computers, phones and other electronic equipment to determine who supplied Perry with the ketamine that caused him to lose consciousness,” TMZ reported.

The Investigation Focused on Where Matthew Perry Got the Ketamine, Reports Say

In May, TMZ first reported that authorities were still investigating Perry’s death. TMZ reported then that there was “an ongoing investigation into where Matthew got the ketamine that ended up playing a part in his death — and the main questions are who provided the drug, and under what circumstances.”

TMZ did not release any names but reported then that “investigators have approached and spoken to people who are known to have a history of drug use or abuse.”

In its press release, the medical examiner’s office revealed that it considered Perry’s death an accident that included drowning and coronary artery disease.

“The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME) determined the cause of death for 54-year-old actor Matthew Langford Perry as the acute effects of ketamine. Contributing factors in Mr. Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder). The manner of death is accident,” the report for “Matthew Langford Perry” says.

“On October 28 at approximately 1600 hours, Mr. Perry was found unresponsive in the pool at his residence. After 911 was called, paramedics responded to the scene and death was pronounced,” the Medical Examiner’s Office wrote. “DME responded, conducted a scene investigation and then transported Mr. Perry’s body to the DME’s Forensic Science Center for examination.”

TMZ reported that Perry “had been getting ketamine infusion therapy for anxiety and depression” but he did not have a prescription for the ketamine in his system when he died, which was at a level “that is used for general anesthesia in surgery.”

Federal Authorities Previously Charged 3 Men in the Unrelated Death of Singer Mac Miller

There is precedent for federal authorities getting involved in a celebrity’s overdose death. In 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice announced in a press release that they had indicted three men in connection with the death of hip-hop artist Mac Miller.

“Three men were named today in a federal grand jury indictment that alleges they distributed narcotics, including counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl that resulted in the overdose death of hip-hop artist Mac Miller,” that release said.

Ryan Reavis was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after being convicted of supplying fentanyl-laced pills to Miller, according to CBS News.