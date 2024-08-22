Matthew Perry Crime Scene Photos Show Troubling New Details: Report

Crime scene photos in the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry show that his bedroom was a “disaster,” according to The New York Post.

In an August 21 article, The Post quoted a source who has seen the crime scene photos, which have not been released.

“It was a disaster,” the source told The Post of Perry’s bedroom, providing new details. “The master suite looked like someone was in the middle of a long bender. Clothes everywhere, towels on the floor, just dirty.”

“But the rest of the house was clean, really neat,” the source told The New York Post. “Like maybe the cleaning lady wasn’t allowed in those bedrooms.”

The source told The Post: “It looks like the bedroom and bathroom had been ransacked. It’s clear from just seeing the scene that something very bad had happened — and someone tried to cover it up.”

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused five people – including two doctors – of criminal wrongdoing in the death of Perry.

Matthew Perry Was Discovered ‘Unresponsive’ in the Pool at His Los Angeles County Home, Authorities Say

Perry died on October 28, 2023, from “the acute effects of ketamine,” in an accidental death, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The “Friends” star “was found unresponsive in the pool at his residence,” the press release says, adding, “The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME) determined the cause of death for 54-year-old actor Matthew Langford Perry as the acute effects of ketamine. Contributing factors in Mr. Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder). The manner of death is accident.”

However, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the criminal charges on August 15, writing, “A licensed physician and an alleged San Fernando Valley drug dealer were arrested today in connection with the death of actor Matthew Perry, who suffered a fatal ketamine overdose in October 2023.”

Federal Authorities Have Accused People They Say Distributed Ketamine to Matthew Perry

According to the DOJ’s press release, in total, “five defendants, including two doctors, have been charged in this matter.”

“The defendants arrested today are charged in an 18-count superseding indictment returned on Wednesday with distributing ketamine to Perry during the final weeks of the actor’s life: Jasveen Sangha, 41, a.k.a. ‘The Ketamine Queen,’ of North Hollywood; and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 42, a.k.a. ‘Dr. P,’ of Santa Monica,” the release says.

“Sangha and Plasencia are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Sangha also is charged with one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine,” it says.

“The superseding indictment alleges that Sangha’s distribution of ketamine on October 24, 2023, caused Perry’s death. Plasencia is charged with seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation,” the release says.

“These defendants cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada, in the press release. “Drug dealers selling dangerous substances are gambling with other people’s lives over greed. This case, along with our many other prosecutions of drug-dealers who cause death, send a clear message that we will hold drug-dealers accountable for the deaths they cause.”