Reality Star From MTV’s The Challenge Gets Jail Time

Reality TV star Mattie Lynn Breaux, known for her appearances on MTV’s The Challenge and Party Down South, will be doing some jail time after pleading guilty to her third DUI last week. TMZ reported last week that Breaux pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge on November 9 and she will face seven days in the Davidson County Jail.

Breaux’s DUI case in question occurred in August 2019, when she crashed her vehicle in Nashville, a single-vehicle incident, the outlet reported. At the time, Breaux told officers she’d had two beers and had taken hydrocodone before driving. She also told officers she had two other DUIs in Louisiana.

The Daily Mail reported that the Party Down South star was driving her 2016 white Honda Accord in the early hours of August 17, 2019, when she crashed into the median on Interstate 24.

Breaux Originally Received a 1-Year Sentence But the Majority Was Suspended

According to the outlet, court documents showed that Breaux was originally sentenced to a year in jail but the sentence was later suspended, with the exception of those seven days. A spokesperson with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Karla West, told TMZ that Breaux will be serving her 7-day sentence on weekends only, which is common for DUI cases.

After her jail time is up, she will spend nearly a year on supervised probation and she also won’t have a driver’s license for the year.

A month after her arrest in August 2019, Breaux posted that she’d been sober for 30 days, however, it’s unclear if sobriety is something she’s kept up since then. The 5-season cast member of Party Down South has previously spoken about her drinking problem after she ended up in the hospital on the first season for alcohol poisoning.

After news of her sentencing broke, Breaux posted a tearful statement to her Instagram story, saying how she’d been receiving a lot of heat for the news. She said, “I made a mistake and take complete ownership of it! I am handling the consequences for my actions. This also happened over a year ago and I’m so ready to put this to rest. Just be kind!”

Breaux Appeared on 2 Seasons of ‘The Challenge’ & Made It to the Final on Her Rookie Season

Breaux has appeared on two seasons of MTV’s The Challenge since her debut on season 33, War of the Worlds, in 2019 and she made an impact in both. In her first season, she made it to the final as a rookie but had to withdraw from the competition after the first leg of the final and placed seventh.

Breaux didn’t appear in the follow-up season, War of the Worlds 2, since she was filming Floribama Shore, but was back for season 35, The Challenge: Total Madness. Breaux wasn’t able to make it as far in her sophomore season, getting eliminated in the 11th episode after facing Dee in the elimination “Tunnel Vision.” She is also not in the cast for the upcoming season of The Challenge: Double Agents, which will premiere on December 9.

