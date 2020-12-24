McDonalds & Burger King Christmas 2020 Hours: Are They Open?

If you’re traveling for the holidays and need a quick meal, or you’re just craving a juicy burger, some McDonald’s and Burger King locations are open today. On both Christmas Eve and Christmas, you will find some locations open.

It’s best to call your local restaurant and see if they are open, and also see what their coronavirus restrictions are before heading out to buy some fast food.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Burger King Locations Are Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Burger King restaurants are individually owned and operated, which means that store owners have some flexibility in choosing their hours and whether or not they will be open on holidays, according to statements provided to Heavy.

“Guests are encouraged to contact their local restaurant to confirm hours,” a statement provided to Heavy said.

Some locations may be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, while other locations will be closed or operating with reduced hours. Find your local Burger King here to call and verify the hours at the location near you.

“…the hours vary based on location,” a statement provided to Heavy said.

Burger King also has a new promotion coming December 28.

“$ave that dollar we $ent you $o you can $pend it wi$ely. our new $1 Your Way Value Menu coming 12/28… ” the Burger King Twitter account said.

Burger King is also taking steps to ensure that customers and employees are safe from COVID-19, their website says.

“To ensure the safety of our restaurant teams and Guests, Burger King Corporation is mandating that all managers on duty conduct wellness checks, including temperature taking, for each Team Member before every shift,” Burger King’s website says.

Hours at McDonald’s Restaurants Vary By Location & Some Are Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Some McDonald’s restaurants are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Like Burger King, the locations are individually owned and operated, so franchise owners can set their own hours. A McDonald’s spokesperson provided a statement to Heavy that said the store locator can be used to confirm hours at the location near you.

McDonald’s is also offering holiday deals through their app, including a free Big Mac, Egg McMuffin, cookies, fries and more. A new deal appears every day with a $1 minimum purchase.

“happy holidays, your gifts are on our App,” the McDonald’s Twitter account said.

McDonald’s is also operating with differing procedures due to the coronavirus. The McDonald’s website says:

McDonald’s is closely monitoring the impact coronavirus is having on the communities in which we operate. As always, our number one priority is protecting the well-being of employees and customers, and this principle guides each and every decision we make. At this time, nearly all McDonald’s U.S. restaurants remain open to serve you. McDonald’s and our franchisees are taking proactive steps to help ensure the safety in our restaurants across all our communities in partnership with local and national health authorities, and as the situation continues to evolve, so will our policies.

