Are McDonald’s & Burger King Open or Closed on Easter 2021?

Happy Easter 2021! If you’re looking for a quick meal for the holiday and something a little more non-traditional, then you might be wanting to grab something from McDonald’s or Burger King. But are the stores open for Easter 2021 today? Some are, but not all. Read on for more details.

McDonald’s Hours Vary By Location for Easter

Some McDonald’s will be open today and some will be closed. A representative for McDonald’s confirmed with Heavy that some locations will indeed be open today, but the hours are going to vary by location. They said: “Hours vary by location, so customers can use our restaurant locator to confirm details for their local McDonald’s.”

The hours vary because most McDonald’s restaurants are franchises owned by independent business owners, a representative told Heavy previously. Thus, it is up to the individual store whether or not they are open today.

McDonald’s is working with delivery services, including Uber Eats and DoorDash, if you’re interested in having your meal delivered to your home today.

The chain is also offering a number of specials right now. They have three new flavors of their Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, in Crispy, Spicy, or Deluxe.

You can access exclusive deals from McDonald’s, including Mobile Order & Pay options and Curbside pickup, if you use the app. One of the current deals is getting free large fries with the app download through June 27, $1 large fries through June 27 one time a week, and $.99 premium roast coffee or iced coffee through June 27, valid one time a day.

Burger King Hours Vary By Location for Easter

Some Burger King stores will be open today for Easter, while some will be closed. In addition, the hours might vary by location. A Burger King representative previously told Heavy: “Holiday hours are up to our franchisees so we recommend that guest check their local restaurant for hours of operation.”

This means store owners have flexibility in choosing when they’re open and their particular hours for holidays. Contact your local Burger King here to verify the hours at the location near you and whether or not it’s open today for Easter.

Just a few days before Easter, Burger King had some fun on Twitter for April Fool’s Day, including pretending to offer a Sour Dough sandwich with chocolate chip cookies.

and chocolate chip cookies on sourdough pic.twitter.com/SkrWufvTsC — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 31, 2021

Later they noted that the Hershey Pie idea might have gone too far, but anyone in the U.S. can get their sandwich with sourdough bread if they wanted for National Sourdough Day.

maybe putting a Hershey Pie on sourdough was going too far… #AprilFools. but no joke, you really can get any sandwich on sourdough to celebrate #NationalSourdoughDay. just ask your local part. BK (U.S. only) 🍞🔥 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 1, 2021

Burger King is offering a number of deals at participating locations, including $1 delivery fee on orders of $5+ from the BK app or BK.com. There’s also a $2 for $10 meal deal for a limited time featuring two entrees, two small fries, and two small drinks. You can see more offers here that are available for a limited time, including $2 Whopper Wednesday (sometimes on other days too), $5 for two Oreo cookie shakes, and a limited-time free Croissan’wich with $3 purchase for new registered app users.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates