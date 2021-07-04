Are McDonald’s & Burger King Open or Closed on the 4th of July 2021?

Happy 4th of July! If you’re looking for a quick meal for Independence Day 2021, then you might be wanting to grab something from McDonald’s or Burger King. But are the stores open today? Some are, but not all. Read on for more details.

McDonald’s Hours Vary Because Most Stores Are Franchise-Owned

The good news is that most McDonald’s locations will be open for the 4th of July holiday. However, those restaurant hours may vary by location, since most locations are franchise-owned. This means that restaurants can determine their own holiday hours.

To determine the hours of the McDonald’s near you, check out the store locator tool here.

McDonald’s is also working with delivery services, including Uber Eats and DoorDash, if you’re interested in having your meal delivered to your home today.

You can access exclusive deals from McDonald’s, including Mobile Order & Pay options and Curbside pickup, if you use the app. One of the current deals available involves getting free large fries with the app download through December 31 for first-time app users. Other deals include $1 large fries through December 31 (one time a week) and $.99 premium-roast coffee or iced coffee through December 31 at participating locations. McDonald’s is also offering Free Fries Friday through December 31 (with a minimum $1 purchase).

On Jun 29, McDonald’s Twitter account made an error and posted a sandwich with its blue raspberry slushie tweet. The account leaned into the error and a lot of other accounts had fun with it, too.

try the new blue raspberry slushie! pic.twitter.com/8r9eJNO3Di — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) June 29, 2021

those are fries — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) June 29, 2021

we ordered a small pic.twitter.com/zUsNXBMjdw — Target (@Target) June 29, 2021

Burger King Hours Vary By Location

Although most Burger King locations will be open today, the hours could vary by location. A Burger King representative previously told Heavy: “Holiday hours are up to our franchisees so we recommend that guest check their local restaurant for hours of operation.”

This means store owners have flexibility in choosing when they’re open and their particular hours for holidays. Contact your local Burger King here to verify the hours at the location near you and whether or not it’s open today for July 4.

Burger King is offering a number of deals at participating locations. You can get a free Whopper on your first digital order (minimum $5 order), a $1 delivery fee on the BK app or BK.com (for orders $5 and more). You can also try to win chicken combos for a year here. You’re automatically entered if you order a Ch’King combo meal through the App or BK.com, and you can also try to be an instant winner by playing here and clicking on “Play Now” further down on the webpage. You’ll need a Royal Perks account to play online. The prizes include 10 grand prizes of free small Ch’King combo meals for a year (calculated as three per week for 52 weeks, awarded as $1,250 in digital gift cards.) There are 500 $10 prizes involving a $10 digital BK gift card. There will also be 5,000 prizes of a digital coupon for a free Ch’King sandwich at participating restaurants. 15,000 people will get free medium fries, and 25,000 people will get free small Coca-Colas, plus 25,000 will receive a free small frozen Coke.

