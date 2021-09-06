Are McDonald’s & Burger King Open or Closed on Labor Day 2021?

If you’re looking for a quick bite to eat on this Labor Day holiday, you’ll have plenty of options. Most restaurants stay open for the national holiday, including McDonald’s and Burger King. Both fast-food chains are keeping their doors and drive-through windows open today, according to USA Today.

It’s important to note that the majority of McDonald’s and Burger King restaurants are locally owned. Individual franchisees make the final decisions about whether to close early on national holidays.

If you can’t see the golden arches, find a McDonald’s nearest you by using the company’s online locator tool here.

Find Burger King locations near you with the company’s online tool here.

McDonald’s Offers Regular Discounts to Customers Using the McD App

McDonald’s has not promoted any deals that are exclusive to Labor Day. But the burger chain typically offers discounts to people who have downloaded the McD app and signed up for the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program. The deals available right now include:

Get one order of free medium fries and a medium soft drink with the purchase of any Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

When customers sign up on MyMcDonald’s Rewards, they get one free large fries. After the first purchase, customers will receive another free item of their choice: Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone, McChicken® or a Cheeseburger.

$1 Large fries when ordered through the McD app. Customers are limited to one redemption per week.

$0.99 any Size Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee when ordered through the McD app. Customers are limited to one redemption per day.

Free fries every Friday with a minimum $1 purchase, only in the McD app with Mobile Order & Pay.

Burger King Has Deals on the BK App

Like McDonald’s, Burger King has also not advertised any Labor Day-specific national deals or special menu items. But Burger King also offers discounts to customers who order online or through the BK app. Offers available now include:

New users who spend at least $3 can choose one of the following to add to their order for free: Croissan’wich, Whopper or Original Chicken Sandwich.

Free medium fries with a $1 purchase on Fridays.

Buy a combo meal and get one kid’s meal for free.

$15 Ultimate Party Bundle: 2 Whoppers, 2 Whopper Jrs., 1 8pc Mozzarella Sticks, 1 10pc Chicken Nuggets, 4 small fries.

40 piece chicken nuggets & 2 large fries for $9.99.

1 Croissan’wich & 1 small brewed coffee for $3.

$14.99 Family Bundle for delivery only: 3 Whopper® Sandwiches, 3 Cheeseburgers, 3 small french fries

