Are McDonald’s & Burger King Open New Year’s Day & Eve 2021-2022?

If you want a non-traditional meal for the New Year’s holiday, then you may be interested in McDonald’s or Burger King. But are the stores open or closed? Many locations are open if you’re looking for some place to go on New Year’s Eve 2021 or New Year’s Day 2022. However, not all locations are open, so you should check the store near you before heading over.

Some McDonald’s Locations Are Open & Offering Specials

McDonald’s store hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day can vary by location. Some stores may be open, but others may not be. A representative of McDonald’s told Heavy previously that there isn’t a chainwide policy regarding whether or not the fast-food restaurants are open for most holidays.

The representative said: “Hours vary by location as the majority of restaurants are franchised by independent business owners.”

This means that although some restaurants will be open today, not all of them will be. And hours can vary, including when the stores open and when they close. So you’ll want to check with your local McDonald’s before heading over. You can use the store locator tool here to help.

A representative told Heavy that for New Year’s this year, McDonald’s customers can kick off the new year with 2 for $1 Sausage Biscuits during breakfast hours and 2 for $1 Cheeseburgers the rest of the day. This special is on January 1, 2022, only and is only available on the McDonald’s app.

You can access exclusive deals from McDonald’s, including Mobile Order & Pay options and Curbside pickup, if you use the app. McDonald’s also works with delivery services, including Uber Eats and DoorDash, if you’re interested in having your meal delivered to your home today.

Some Burger King Locations Are Open on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day, But Not All

A Burger King representative told Heavy that holiday hours vary by franchise location. You can confirm the hours of the store near you by visiting the Burger King app. Or use the online store locator here to verify the hours at the location near you and whether or not your nearby store is open for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

Burger King has all your favorites for the holiday, like the Whopper, the Steakhouse King, mini shakes, the crispy chicken sandwich, the Bacon King, and multiple flavors of milkshakes, at participating locations.

You can also earn “crowns” and redeem them for free food if you join Burger King’s Royal Perks club. By joining, you’ll also be able to upsize a side or drink for free daily (while the offer lasts at participating locations.) This is limited to one small or medium fry, fountain drink, or brewed/iced coffee per account per day.

Although specials can change at any time (or vary by participating location), some may include a $1 delivery fee Mondays-Wednesdays on $5+ orders made on the app, and a free Whopper/Croissan’wich/Original Chicken Sandwich on your very first digital order made through the app (for orders of $3+.)

