McDonald’s & Burger King New Year’s Eve & Day Hours: Are They Open?

If you want a quick meal for the holidays that’s a little non-traditional, then you may be interested in McDonald’s or Burger King. Luckily for you, some locations are open today whether you’re looking for New Year’s Eve 2020 or New Year’s Day 2021. However, not all locations are open, so you should check the location near you before heading over.

Some Burger King Locations Are Open on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day, But Not All

A Burger King representative told Heavy: “Holiday hours are up to our franchisees so we recommend that guest check their local restaurant for hours of operation.”

This means that store owners have flexibility in choosing when they’re open and choosing their particular hours. Contact your local Burger King here to verify the hours at the location near you and whether or not it’s open for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

Burger King restaurants have just introduced a new way to save in 2021 called $1 Your Way, which launched on December 28. A press release shared: “To launch the $1 Your Way Menu, the brand is depositing $1 into select customers Venmo accounts – the premier app for fast, safe, social payments between friends – to surprise random fans and encourage them to try the new value menu, now through December 28.”

better late than never 🤝 https://t.co/KuUZJw2Crs — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 26, 2020

Every item on Burger King’s $1 Your Way Menu is strictly $1 apiece. Items featured include the Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Jr. sandwich, Value Fries and a Value Soft Drink.

The $1 Your Way Menu is available at participating locations. Select Burger King customers will be surprised with a $1 promotion in their Venmo account to celebrate the new menu.

Of course, Burger King will still have all your favorites too, like the Whopper, the Steakhouse King, mini shakes, the crispy chicken sandwich, the Bacon King, and multiple flavors of milkshakes, at participating locations.

Some McDonald’s Locations Are Open & Offering Free Delivery on Uber Eats

welcome to McDonald's what can i get you? pic.twitter.com/iIgd8J5QIW — McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 1, 2020

McDonald’s locations’ hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day can also vary by location. Some stores may be open, but others may not be. Your best bet is to check with your local McDonald’s before heading over to confirm the hours. You can use the store locator tool here to help.

McDonald’s is partnering with Uber Eats to offer McDelivery from Thursday, December 31 to Sunday, January 3. You can get McDonald’s delivered from Uber Eats with a $0 delivery fee on orders of $20 or more on Uber Eats. This is available at participating McDonald’s and expires at 11:59 p.m. on January 3. Your Uber Eats app will indicate if this offer is available in your region.

Be sure to get McDonald’s app on your phone too. During the Christmas season, McDonald’s had a special going on where they offered different free items on the app each day, like a free McFlurry on December 22 and a free coffee on December 21. If you didn’t have the app, however, you might not have known about the specials. So be sure to sign up for McDonald’s app on your mobile device so you don’t miss out on any specials in the future.

