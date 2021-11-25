Are McDonald’s & Burger King Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2021?

Happy Thanksgiving! If you’re just not in the mood for turkey and all those Thanksgiving sides today, you might be wanting to grab something from McDonald’s or Burger King. But are the stores open today? Some will be open today, but not necessarily all. Read on for more details.

McDonald’s Hours Vary for Thanksgiving Because Most Stores Are Franchise-Owned

Some McDonald’s stores will be open today for Thanksgiving, but not all. A representative of McDonald’s told Heavy previously that there isn’t a chainwide policy regarding whether or not the fast-food restaurants are open for most holidays.

The representative said: “Hours vary by location as the majority of restaurants are franchised by independent business owners.”

This means that although some restaurants will be open today, you’re going to need to check with your local restaurant for the exact hours, including when the stores open and when they close.

To find a McDonald’s near you, go here.

You can access exclusive deals from McDonald’s, including Mobile Order & Pay options and Curbside pickup, if you use the app. McDonald’s also works with delivery services, including Uber Eats and DoorDash, if you’re interested in having your meal delivered to your home today.

McDonald’s has a number of specials right now. (These may vary by location and can change at any time.) When you download the McDonald’s app and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards, you’ll get your choice of free hash browns, vanilla cone, McChicken, or Cheeseburger after your first purchase. And you’ll automatically get free large fries. You can also get exclusive deals through the McDonald’s app when you use contactless Mobile Order & Pay with the Drive Thru or Curbside pickup option.

For a limited time, McDonald’s is offering free medium fries and a free medium soft drink with a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, through December 12 at participating locations.

Through December 31, you can get $1 large fries once a week through the app with Mobile Order & Pay. You can also get $.99 any size premium roast or iced coffee through December 31, once a day, with Mobile Order & Pay.

McDonald’s is also offering free medium fries on Fridays with a minimum $1 purchase (through December 31) using Mobile Order & Pay in the app.

Burger King Hours Are Determined by Franchisees, So Some Stores Will Be Open Today

A Burger King representative previously told Heavy: “Holiday hours are up to our franchisees so we recommend that guest check their local restaurant for hours of operation.”

This means that some Burger King locations will be open today, but not all of them. Franchise owners have the flexibility of deciding if they’re going to be open today or not, and of choosing their hours.

Contact your local Burger King here to verify the hours at the location near you and whether or not it’s open today for Thanksgiving.

Burger King is offering a number of deals at participating locations. You can get a free Whopper on your first digital order (minimum $3 order), and a $1 delivery fee on the BK app or BK.com (for orders $5 and more). You can also earn “crowns” and redeem them for free food if you join Burger King’s Royal Perks club.

