McDonald’s & Burger King on Veterans Day 2020: Are There Free Meals?

It’s Veterans Day 2020 and many restaurants are giving out free meals or discounts to active military and veterans. McDonald’s and Burger King are two of the biggest fast food chains in the United States, but are they participating in Veterans Day promotions?

Read on for the Veterans Day details for McDonald’s and Burger King.

McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Meals on Veterans Day 2020

At participating McDonald’s restaurants, veterans will be offered a free meal that includes a sandwich,beverage and french fries or a hash browns. There are special menu choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For breakfast, the choices are an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddle or a biscuit with bacon, egg and cheese. For Veterans dining during lunch or dinner, the menu options for a free meal are a six-piece Chicken McNuggets, a double cheeseburger or a Filet-O-Fish.

In Missouri, a McDonald’s owner Mark Mehle told 13KRCG, “We want to recognize those who have protected and served this great nation. Our Veterans’ sacrifices and dedication mean more to us than they will ever know. By honoring them with a special offer, it is just one small way for us to say thanks this Veterans Day.”

Another owner at a participating Columbus location in Ohio shared the same sentiments. Jeff Newman said to Local 12, “McDonald’s restaurants have always been a place to come together as a community and showcase support for our fellow residents. Veterans and active-duty military personnel are truly the backbone of our communities and we are honored to take this day to recognize our local heroes across Ohio. But this program is more than just that, and we are thrilled to offer all our customers a way to easily showcase support for the veterans in our lives and communities.”

In addition to free meals, McDonald’s has a few other promotions going on. McDonald’s reported that it has a buy one get one deal on the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-o-Fish and 10 piece Chicken McNuggets. Diners can also “Make Your Own Meal” using any of the dollar menus. McDonald’s stated, “Whether you’re looking to satisfy a craving with a McDouble and 4 pc. Chicken McNuggets, or loading up your bag with enough late night favorites like Small Fries and a McChicken for everyone, your meal is waiting to be made on our $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.”

McDonald’s goers also can get a free sandwich if you download the McDonald’s app. On Fridays, those who order and pay via mobile can get a free medium fries if they spend a minimum of $1.00. Also via the McDonald’s app, diners can get a Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee for just $.99.

There are also a few new breakfast items that include the Apple Fritter, Cinnamon Roll or Blueberry Muffin.

Burger King Has Promotions But Not Targeted at Veterans Day

There are no reports of Burger King offering specials or free meals for members of the military on Veterans Day. However, there are several promotions going on in general for Burger King.

One deal is a $5 Whopper Jr. Meal for 2 that includes “2 Whopper Jr. Sandwiches, 2 Small French Fries, and 2 Small Soft Drinks.”

New Burger King app users will get 1 free Whopper sandwich with any purchase.

