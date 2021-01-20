Meena Harris’ Green Coach Coat & Sparkly Boots Capture Inauguration Spotlight

Meena Harris’ Green Coach Coat & Sparkly Boots Capture Inauguration Spotlight

  • Shares
  • Updated

Getty Meena Harris wore a green dress and coat to the Inauguration.

Vice President Kamala Harris‘ niece, Meena Harris, wore a green coat, green dress, and sparkly boots to President Joe Biden and Harris’ Inauguration ceremony today. Her coat was designed by Coach and her overall look caught social media’s eye. The night before, she wore a sparkly brown dress for a virtual Inaugural ball.

Her Shearling-Lined Green Coat was from Coach

GettyDemocratic Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren (R), her husband and Meena Harris are seen before President-elect Joe Biden arrives.

Harris shared a photo of herself at the Inauguration, dressed in sparkly boots, a long green dress, and a warm green coat.

Tom Fitzgerald tweeted that Meena Harris’ stunning green shearling coat is from Coach’s Fall 2020 collection.

Her outfit included a black mask with silver stars and she wore a pair of sparkly silver boots that could be seen in a photo she shared on Twitter.

She Posted Relief on Twitter After Trump Left the White House

GettyMeena Harris, niece of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, talks with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at the inauguration.

Meena Harris has been tweeting all day. When Trump left the White House she tweeted: “He’s gone. Exhale.”

She said she ran into her law professors at the Inauguration.

She Wore a Sparkly Brown Dress to the Virtual AAPI Inaugural Ball the Night Before

GettyMeena Harris speaks during the AAPI Inaugural Ball hosted by the Biden Inaugural Committee on January 19.

In a TikTok video on January 19, Harris revealed the dress she chose for a virtual Inaugural ball.

@meena

Pretending to go to the inaugural ball when I’m sitting here pre-recording virtually all by myself. 😥 ( Dress by Prabal Gurung / Boots by Coach )

♬ WowWoah – Joe

She wrote: “Pretending to go to the inaugural ball when I’m sitting here pre-recording virtually all by myself.”

In her video, she said the dress was by Prabal Gurung and the boots she wore were by Coach.

Footwear News reported that the dress can be purchased at Farfetch for $1,500, but it isn’t currently available. The site also noted that her Coach boots originally cost $350 but are now available for $175.

Prabal Gurung, the designer of Meena Harris’ dress, showcases all the designer’s styles here. According to the website, Gurung launched his collection in 2009 wanting to capture a sense of glamour with modern luxury. The clothes are manufactured in New York City to support the local community while upholding quality standards. The website notes that the brand “recognizes the importance of domestic production…”

Gurung himself was born in Singapore and raised in Kathmandu, Nepal, the website shared. He began his career in New Delhi before moving to New York to study at Parsons the New School for Design. He then worked on Cynthia Rowley’s design and production teams for two years, was design director at Bill Blass for five years, and then launched his own collection.

READ NEXT: Twitter Loves Ella Emhoff’s Inauguration Coat

Read More
, , ,