Meena Harris’ Green Coach Coat & Sparkly Boots Capture Inauguration Spotlight

Vice President Kamala Harris‘ niece, Meena Harris, wore a green coat, green dress, and sparkly boots to President Joe Biden and Harris’ Inauguration ceremony today. Her coat was designed by Coach and her overall look caught social media’s eye. The night before, she wore a sparkly brown dress for a virtual Inaugural ball.

Her Shearling-Lined Green Coat was from Coach

Harris shared a photo of herself at the Inauguration, dressed in sparkly boots, a long green dress, and a warm green coat.

WE IN HERE AMERICA pic.twitter.com/8qrE6aytoH — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 20, 2021

Tom Fitzgerald tweeted that Meena Harris’ stunning green shearling coat is from Coach’s Fall 2020 collection.

Gonna toot the horn for a hot second – Meena Harris in a Coach Fall '20 shearling coat today. pic.twitter.com/kV02i7Re2o — Tim Fitzgerald (@tim__fitzgerald) January 20, 2021

Her outfit included a black mask with silver stars and she wore a pair of sparkly silver boots that could be seen in a photo she shared on Twitter.

She Posted Relief on Twitter After Trump Left the White House

Meena Harris has been tweeting all day. When Trump left the White House she tweeted: “He’s gone. Exhale.”

He’s gone. Exhale. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 20, 2021

She said she ran into her law professors at the Inauguration.

Ran into my fave law professors 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/sv3nKJ3weT — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 20, 2021

She Wore a Sparkly Brown Dress to the Virtual AAPI Inaugural Ball the Night Before

In a TikTok video on January 19, Harris revealed the dress she chose for a virtual Inaugural ball.

@meena Pretending to go to the inaugural ball when I’m sitting here pre-recording virtually all by myself. 😥 ( Dress by Prabal Gurung / Boots by Coach ) ♬ WowWoah – Joe

She wrote: “Pretending to go to the inaugural ball when I’m sitting here pre-recording virtually all by myself.”

In her video, she said the dress was by Prabal Gurung and the boots she wore were by Coach.

Footwear News reported that the dress can be purchased at Farfetch for $1,500, but it isn’t currently available. The site also noted that her Coach boots originally cost $350 but are now available for $175.

Prabal Gurung, the designer of Meena Harris’ dress, showcases all the designer’s styles here. According to the website, Gurung launched his collection in 2009 wanting to capture a sense of glamour with modern luxury. The clothes are manufactured in New York City to support the local community while upholding quality standards. The website notes that the brand “recognizes the importance of domestic production…”

Gurung himself was born in Singapore and raised in Kathmandu, Nepal, the website shared. He began his career in New Delhi before moving to New York to study at Parsons the New School for Design. He then worked on Cynthia Rowley’s design and production teams for two years, was design director at Bill Blass for five years, and then launched his own collection.

