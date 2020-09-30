A ‘Big Brother’ Alum & ‘Survivor’ Alum Have Set Their Wedding Date

Everyone loves a showmance, but how about the real-life ones that end up in marriage and maybe eventually kiddos? This summer, <i>Big Brother 17 houseguest Meg Maley got engaged to Survivor winner Mike Holloway and they just announced their wedding date. Read on for the details about the proposal and when the lovebirds are set to walk down the aisle.

Mike Planned a Super Sweet Engagement

In an Instagram post in July, Meg wrote that the engagement involved driving home for her to be with her family, a detailed family scavenger hunt, and “the sweetest proposal,” so she couldn’t help but say yes and she “could not be any happier.”

In an Instagram from earlier in the year, Mike thanked CBS, Survivor, and Big Brother for helping bring them together. The two started dating in December 2015, six months after Holloway won Survivor: Worlds Apart at the live finale in May 2015.

The Wedding Date is Set For September 2021

On September 26, Holloway and Maley both posted to Instagram some captions that revealed the wedding date is set for September 26, 2021.

Maley writes, “I’m already engraving this date in his brain for the future. He’s got one year of Say Yes to the Dress on repeat, lessgo!” and Holloway said, “365 days and we are off the market. Submit applications below.”

Maley currently works as a casting producer for various reality TV shows. In March 2020, she posted a casting call to Facebook for First Dates Hotel that read, “NOW CASTING! This summer, HBO Max and Executive Producer Ellen DeGeneres are bringing the UK smash hit First Dates Hotel to the US and we are looking for singles who are looking for love.”

Holloway, meanwhile, recently changed careers. He announced on Facebook back in April, “Guess who quit the Oil Field? Doing Commercial Real Estate now. Working with a great Team at Morgan Realty Group. So very happy to be home.”

And in quarantine, they’ve been doing some virtual fundraising for Give Kids the World, “an 84-acre, nonprofit storybook resort located near Central Florida’s most beloved attractions. Critically ill children and their families are treated to weeklong, cost-free vacations, complete with accommodations in whimsical villas, transportation, donated attraction tickets, meals, and much more.”

They Aren’t The Only Reality TV Couple Who Has Tied the Knot

There are plenty of other couples who met via Survivor and Big Brother, though we think this is the only crossover couple to get engaged.

But Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich from Survivor: All Stars are married with four kids, Jenna Bowman and Sebastian Lowe from Survivor: Ghost Island are living together, Parvati Shallow from Survivor: MIcronesia and John Fincher from Survivor: Samoa are married and have a daughter, Erik Huffman and Jaime Dugan-Huffman from Survivor: China are married and have a son, Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder from Big Brother 11 are married with two children, Big Brother 12’s Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly are married and have one daughter plus a new baby on the way, and Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones from Big Brother 13 are married and have a son.

