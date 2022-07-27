Mega Millions Website Down: Site Crashes After Drawing

The Mega Millions lottery’s official website crashed after the $830 million drawing on Tuesday night, July 26. Visitors to the site saw a variety of errors, including Error 524 and Error 1016. Many visitors were trying to see the winning numbers or whether or not a jackpot winner had been announced, but instead were just greeted with error messages.

The Website Crashed After the Drawing

As Heavy previously reported, it can take anywhere from one to two hours or more after a lottery drawing before Mega Millions announces if anyone won the big jackpot. With the drawing taking place at 11 p.m. Eastern, that means it could be as late as 1 a.m. Eastern or even later before we know if anyone won.

Typically the best site to check for the latest updates on whether anyone won is Mega Millions’ main website. However, instead of providing answers, the site crashed.

People who visited the site were greeted with several possible errors.

When Heavy visited, the site read “Error 524: A Timeout occurred.” The error was listed as originating from the host and noted: “The origin web server timed out responding to this request.”

The error page went on to note: “The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server.”

In other words, the large number of people visiting the site to learn if anyone won likely caused the site to crash.

Others reported seeing an Error 1016 or “Origin DNS error.”

I’m no conspiracy theorist BUT…. The mega millions site is down and numbers haven’t been posted. If there’s a winner tonight I’m gonna be suspicious 🤨 pic.twitter.com/p13ww233PV — Tonya (Ty) Simpson (@EyeSpyTy) July 27, 2022

On Twitter, Tonya Simpson wrote, “I’m no conspiracy theorist BUT…. The mega millions site is down and numbers haven’t been posted. If there’s a winner tonight I’m gonna be suspicious 🤨.”

Mega millions site down. Wonder why? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6pjIfFe7cs — Pavel Elad Zablotny (@zablotny) July 27, 2022

Quite a few people reported seeing the Error 1016 notice. The notice reads: “You’ve requested a page on a website that is on the Cloudflare network… Cloudflare is currently unable to resolve your requested domain.”

No matter what the Government says, must be in a recession – the #MegaMillions website has now been down for two hours from people trying to check the numbers — Clark W. GrisNole (@AtDoak) July 27, 2022

One person jokingly tweeted, “No matter what the Government says, must be in a recession – the #MegaMillions website has now been down for two hours from people trying to check the numbers.”

not y’all done shut down the Mega Millions website 😩 — Kyra ☘️ (@itskyrab) July 27, 2022

Others received an Error 522 message.

Mega millions site appears down while everyone tries to get the winning numbers. pic.twitter.com/kS4Eu4PXtt — SUZZZYQ (@susan__caroline) July 27, 2022

This one reads “Connection timed out.”

So the #MegaMillions website is down. Did we break it? Or is something nefarious afoot? Hmmm. pic.twitter.com/JvsuQSLVsP — Molly Jo Realy (@MollyJoRealy) July 27, 2022

Quite a few people joked that something “nefarious” was going on.

It appears the #MegaMillions website is still down. This is pressing, because I’m pretty sure I won…$2. — Rachel Tiede (@RMTiede) July 27, 2022

Rachel Tiede joked on Twitter that the website being down “is pressing, because I’m pretty sure I won…$2.”

What Were the Winning Numbers?

If you were going to visit the official website to see the winning numbers, then you might have some trouble if it’s still down.

According to the LotteryHub app, which is still working, the winning numbers for Tuesday, July 26, are 7 – 29 – 60 – 63 – 66 – and a mega number of 15.

Jeff Vaughn of CBS2 confirmed the numbers in a tweet, shared below.

Breaking: #MegaMillions winning numbers for today:

29

63

66

07

60

15 Mega Ball.

If no winner Friday’s drawing is expected to be $1 billion. — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) July 27, 2022

As of 11:34 p.m. Eastern, LotteryHub lists the estimated jackpot as “pending,” indicating that it’s still not known if anyone won or not.

The $830 million jackpot isn’t the largest in the lottery’s history. WRBL reported that the largest jackpot was $1.537 billion in October 2018. The winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. Today, however, is the third-largest in Mega Millions history.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2022 Movie Lineup