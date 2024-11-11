Megan Fox Pregnant With Machine Gun Kelly’s Baby

egan Fox, 38, and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 34, are expanding their family! The actress announced the couple’s pregnancy in an evocative Instagram post on Monday, Nov. 11. The photos capture Fox cradling her baby bump, draped in black liquid, and include an image of her holding a positive pregnancy test. The post was tagged to Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, and accompanied by the cryptic caption: “Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back ,” a poignant reference to his song “Last November,” touching on their past experience with pregnancy loss.

This child will be Fox’s fourth and Kelly’s second. Fox is already a mother to three boys—Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8—whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Kelly, on the other hand, has a 15-year-old daughter named Casie from a previous relationship. The pregnancy announcement marks a new chapter for the couple, who have navigated their relationship with passionate openness and resilience since their early days in 2020.

The Caption ‘Welcome Back’ Has Deep Meaning

With this new baby on the way, fox’s Instagram announcement caption is a call back to a previous unfortunate event. In November 2023, Fox revealed her experience with miscarriage through two poems in her book “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous“. During an interview with “Good Morning America” about the collection, Fox discussed going through the miscarriage with her fiancé by her side.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’” she shared.

In the book, Fox wrote about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day, sharing, “maybe if you hadn’t… maybe if i had…”

Elsewhere, she wrote, “I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh,” and later, “but now / I have to say / goodbye.” Another line is about imagining holding the baby “as they rip you from my insides.”

“I will pay any price,” wrote Fox. “Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

The Story of Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship

Fox and Kelly’s story began on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in March 2020, where sparks ignited between the two. Their relationship gained public attention when Fox appeared in Kelly’s music video for “Bloody Valentine” in May 2020, a project that coincided with Fox’s split from Brian Austin Green after nearly a decade of marriage.

Play

Their bond deepened quickly. In January 2022, Fox shared the news of their engagement through an Instagram post that depicted Kelly proposing under a banyan tree, a place of symbolic significance in their relationship. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” Fox wrote. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together…but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.” She described the challenging yet exhilarating path they walked together, concluding with, “Somehow…he asked me to marry him…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22.”

Play

Fox’s hint at wanting a child with Kelly emerged during a joint appearance with Kourtney Kardashian at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, where they introduced Kelly and Travis Barker as their “future baby daddies,” further fueling public speculation about their plans for a blended family.