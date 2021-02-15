Here’s How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Subtly Paid Tribute to Princess Diana in Their Pregnancy Announcement

On Sunday, February 14, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they are expecting their second child. The couple chose to share a candid, black-and-white photo, taken by one of their dear friends, with the public.

What some fans don’t know, however, is that the pregnancy announcement gave a subtle nod to Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. In February 1984, Princess Diana and her then-husband Prince Charles announced that they were expecting their second child. Although the palace made the official announcement on February 13, just about every newspaper and magazine ran the story on Valentine’s Day.

Lady Di covered the Daily Express with the headline, “Valentine’s Day joy for Charles and Diana,” and a subhead that read, “Smile that says it all.”

It’s also possible that the black-and-white photo was a nod to the time when Princess Diana and Prince Charles announced their exciting news; most papers were printed in black-and-white.

Many Believe That Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Pay Tribute to Princess Diana by Naming Their Baby After Her in Some Way

While it’s unknown if Meghan Markle is pregnant with a boy or a girl, oddsmakers have been busy putting together numbers when it comes to the unborn child’s name.

“Royal punters are seemingly convinced Harry and Meghan’s second born will be named after his mother, regardless of whether it’s a boy or a girl, as Diana and Spencer are currently proving the most popular picks in the betting,” Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told People Magazine.

The top picks thus far are “Diana” for a baby girl and “Spencer” for a boy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose an unexpected name for their first son. Front-running names included Edward, Philip, Henry, and Albert, at the time, but the couple chose “Archie Harrison.”

Archie is traditionally a shorter version of the name Archibald. According to sites likes Babble and Baby Center, the name Archie has English origins and means “genuine and bold.” The middle name, Harrison, which means “son of Harry,” is a nod to Prince Harry.

Prince Harry May Have Also Been Wearing a Special Piece of Jewelry to Keep His Mother’s Memory Close

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

In addition to the significance of the special date of the pregnancy announcement, Prince Harry may have also been wearing a special bracelet in memory of his mom.

According to Hello! Magazine, Harry could be seen wearing a metal bangle that he picked up on a trip to Africa after his mom passed away. You can see the bracelet on his wrist as he cradles his wife’s head.

“Harry has been pictured wearing the silver bracelet on his right wrist since 2001. Brother Prince William was also known to wear a very similar version in the years following Diana’s passing,” Hello! Magazine reports. “Harry has been seen wearing the bracelet on a number of special occasions – most notably for his royal wedding day, when the bracelet could clearly be seen as he left for the evening reception with Meghan,” the outlet added.

