WATCH: Meghan Markle Mock Curtsy to Queen in Netflix Video

The former Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is being accused of mocking the Queen in a video clip from her new Netflix documentary with Prince Harry. You can see the video later in this story.

The video has more than 1 million views on Twitter. It went viral on December 8, 2022. The first episode in the documentary series “Harry & Meghan” streamed on Netflix that day.

The video in which Meghan mocks a curtsy is getting a lot of social media play as a result. The Netflix caption reads, “An American actress. A British prince. It wasn’t just a fairy-tale romance. It was a chance for change. But would going against tradition cost them their peace? Harry and Meghan share their story in this docuseries.” The Netflix documentary comes on the heels of the couple’s criticism of the British Royal Family, most notably in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘How Do You Explain That You Bow to Your Grandmother,’ Prince Harry Said in the Netflix Documentary

Meghan Markle mocking the Queen pic.twitter.com/p79fZElaeG — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) December 8, 2022

The moment came when Prince Harry discussed Meghan meeting his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in the Netflix documentary.

“Pleasure to meet you, your Majesty,” Meghan says in the scene, doing a mock curtsy. “Like, was that okay?”

In Netflix’s hotly anticipated “Harry & Meghan” series, Meghan recalled the moment she was introduced to Harry’s grandmother.

“She had no idea what it all consisted of, so it was a bit of a shock to the system for her,” Harry said.

“How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother, and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird.”

A Body Language Expert Says Harry Looked Uncomfortable in the Scene

Dear Meghan markle, You are a duchess, you are a millionaire, you are insanely privileged. You are not oppressed. You live a much better life than the brits you trash and who you claim opresss you. Get over yourself,

Sincerely,

Britain — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) December 2, 2022

The Mirror consulted a body language expert who said the scene showed the Prince was “uncomfortable” as he made what looked like a “cut-off” while Meghan reenacted the curtsy with “exaggerated” motions.

The Netflix series will have six parts, and three streamed on December 8.

On social media, Meghan’s curtsy and the Netflix video and documentary itself earned mixed reactions.

“Nasty vile disgusting and disrespectful. That’s Meghan Markle. Mocking the late queen,” wrote one person.

“Meghan Markle is a disgrace! Harry sits there whipped and let’s his Grandmother the late great Queen be mocked!” wrote another.

But she also had some fans. “I really do aspire to be more like Meghan Markle,” wrote one Twitter user. “To have this positive outlook, always. And to always make people feel as though they are the most important in the world, to have that ability. It really is a beautiful characteristic. What a beautiful human. #HarryandMeghan.”

Others felt people were misinterpreting the video clip. “Meghan Markle is clearly being self deprecating in that clip that is being shared around. The context is she was nervous and awkward meeting the Queen. Stop being so dramatic #MeghanMarkle,” wrote one Twitter user.

But another wrote, “I do care when Meghan Markle mocks curtseying to our Queen – as if it’s all beneath her. Also maybe the BBC should stop showing their faces every 5 minutes, so we really can forget about this despicable couple 😤”

