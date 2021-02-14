Meghan Markle Is Pregnant With Her Second Child: See Her Baby Bump

Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child! Markle and her husband Prince Harry have confirmed the news, sharing a black and white maternity photo.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” journalist Carolyn Durand tweeted just a short while ago.

The photograph featured a special moment between the husband and wife. The casual shot was taken as Prince Harry sat barefoot in the grass with his wife resting her head on his lap. Photographer Misan Harriman, who is a dear friend of the couple, was able to capture the couple laughing as Markle rested one hand on her growing bump.

The new addition will be Prince Charles’ fifth grandchild and the 10th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II. This will be the first grandchild for Makle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Markle’s due date is currently unknown.

Meghan Markle Suffered a Miscarriage Before Getting Pregnant With Baby No. 2

In an Op-Ed published by the New York Times last November, Markle opened up about suffering a miscarriage in the months before.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child that I was losing my second. Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” she wrote in the post, titled “The Losses We Share.”

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she added.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Son Will Be 2 in May

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will undoubtedly have their hands full when they welcome their newborn later this year. The couple’s son, Archie, will turn 2 in May, and is a very busy toddler.

After leaving the UK and moving to California, the couple has managed to keep Archie completely out of the public eye. Just this past December, royal watchers got a treat when the couple had Archie talk on a podcast recording.

“Happy New Year,” the then-19-month-old was heard saying. The sweet message was tacked onto the end of the first-ever “Archewell Audio” episode. The episode featured special guests James Corden, Tyler Perry and Elton John.

“We wanted to know what they’ll remember about this year, how they’d explain it to future generations, what they learned about themselves and what gives them hope. Their responses have given us a lot to think about. And it all came back to one thing: to the power of connection,” Markle said of the decision to include such guests.

Archie really started chatting up a storm last year. In mid-2020, a source told Us Weekly that the toddler had been saying words like “mama,” “dada,” “book,” and “dog.”

