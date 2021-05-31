Things to Do on Memorial Day 2021

There are plenty of things to do on Memorial Day Monday 2021, especially since COVID-19 cases in the United States are running low, as reported by CNBC.

Many annual events like parades and fireworks shows for Memorial Day were canceled last year because of the pandemic. Fortunately, the CDC has lifted restrictions and celebratory events across the nation are carrying on for the holiday. Memorial Day will be the first maskless holiday in a year for America, according to CNN. But, if you’re still trying to stay away from crowds and have a more low-key Memorial Day, read on for a list of ideas on how to celebrate.

Televised Parades Are an Alternative to In-Person Events

For those who enjoy parades but not the crowds, the annual National Memorial Day Parade will air at 8 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET on ABC, May 31, 2021, according to The Washingtonian . Last year’s parade was canceled.

Military.com has reported that the celebrities appearing on the TV special include Kathy Bates, Jennifer Nettles, Matthew Broderick, President George W. Bush, Chef Robert Irvine, Howie Mandel, Joel McHale, Dennis Quaid, Bob Saget, Gary Sinise, Lee Brice, and Michael Strahan. Anthony Anderson is the host.

Have a Cookout on Memorial Day

Many gather together for barbecues on Memorial Day, so why not continue the tradition? For those still anxious about getting together with others, having a cookout and keeping the event outdoors, is definitely a safer strategy than dining indoors. CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen told Pittsburgh’s Action News that, “Decide what your comfort level is. Maybe you’re comfortable with only seeing those who are fully vaccinated, or only outdoors. That’s okay. Work your way up from a small gathering first. And enjoy! We are finally emerging from the pandemic, and I hope you have a wonderful Memorial Day, whatever activities you choose to engage in.”

Or, you could just get takeout or delivery. If you’re feeling extra lazy this holiday or just don’t want to have to work hard in the kitchen, these could be a good options. Whether you’re having a gathering or not, you may just be in the mood for an easy day, without the fuss.

Being outdoors, in addition to grilling, people could participate in law games like ladder golf, horse shoes, or cornhole. If you have a fire pit, you could also roast marshmallows and make smores.

Go Berry Picking

Visit a farm on Memorial Day. Strawberries are in season for many farms that offer pick-your-own activities. If your nearest farm doesn’t have strawberries, perhaps a farm with animals or a petting zoo is up your alley.

You could also visit a National Park or nearby park. Bring food and have a picnic.

If farms and parks aren’t of interest to you, heading to the nearest beach could be a good option and fun way to kick off the summer season. But, be sure to go open since it may get crowded for the holiday.

