Who Is Performing at the 2021 National Memorial Day Concert?

PBS’s National Memorial Day Concert has been a tradition for more than 30 years. The concert will air tonight, Sunday, May 30 at 8 pm ET. American troops serving around the world can also watch the concert on the American Forces network.

Tonight’s program will honor American veterans, servicemen and women, and military families. Emmy award-winning actress Kathy Baker will perform a tribute to nurses who served in Vietnam and “Scandal”‘s Joe Morton will pay tribute to the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

Here are all of tonight’s performers, according to the PBS website.

Gladys Knight

R&B legend and seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight is among the performers taking the stage tonight. Knight celebrated her 77th birthday Memorial Day weekend on May 28. She took to Instagram to thank fans for the birthday wishes. “Every birthday is truly a blessing and I am praying you are well, happy and remaining safe my loves,” she wrote.

Knight made a name for herself as part of “Gladys Knight & The Pips,” with iconic songs such as “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”

More recently, the “Empress of Soul” placed third on “The Masked Singer” in 2019, disguised as a bee.

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles, a Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and composer of the Broadway musical “Waitress”, will also be performing. Bareilles made a musical splash in 2007 with the release of her hit single, “Love Song.”

You can now catch Bareilles on the streaming service Peacock in “Girls 5Eva“, a musical-comedy written by Tina Fey. In a May 6 Instagram post, Bareilles said that filming the series was “one of the most joyful and gratifying experiences of my whole life.”

The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters

It wouldn’t be a Memorial Day concert without performances from military bands. The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters are among the musical servicemen and women performing this evening.

According to the United States Navy Band website, the Sea Chanters were first formed in 1956 by Lieutenant Harold Fultz. The group was originally men only, but women have been part of the ensemble since 1980.

The group performs everything from operatic pieces to choral music to sea chanteys.

Alan Jackson

Country artist Alan Jackson is a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Among his many Top 10 hits are “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Country Boy.” His most recent album, “Where Have You Gone” was released on May 14. He is also the owner of “AJ’s Good Time Bar” in downtown Nashville.

Mickey Guyton

NPR named country star Mickey Guyton‘s song “Black Like Me” one of the top 10 songs of 2020. A relatively new artist, Guyton released her self-titled debut EP in 2015.

Since then, Guyton has performed at the White House, the ACM Awards, and the Grammys. She was the first Black female solo artist to be nominated for a Grammy in the Country category.

All Other Performers

Here is the full list of all other performers in tonight’s Memorial Day Concert, as listed on the PBS website.

Joe Mantegna

Gary Sinise

General Colin L. Powell

Vince Gill

Steve Buscemi

Mary McCormack

Four Tops

Bailee Madison

Brian d’Arcy James

Denyce Graves

Jack Everly

The National Symphony Orchestra

The Military District of Washington

The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets

The U.S. Army Chorus, Army Voices, and Army Band Downrange

The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants

The Soliders’ Chorus of the United States Army Field Band

