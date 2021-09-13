Who Is on the 2021 Met Gala Celebrity Guest List?

The highly anticipated 2021 Met Gala is tonight and all the stars are coming out to celebrate.

The 2020 Met Gala was canceled due to Coronavirus, making tonight’s event even more special. The gala is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The biggest stars in Hollywood will don garments from The Costume Institute’s upcoming Met exhibit, “In America.” The theme of this year’s gala is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Who are the celebrity co-chairs hosting this year? And which stars will make red carpet appearances? Read on for everything you need to know about this year’s celebrity guest list.

Who Are the Celebrity Co-Chairs?

Hosting this year’s Met Gala are four young celebrity co-chairs: actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, professional tennis player Naomi Osaka, and inaugural poet Amanda Gorman.

Chalamet has appeared in the Oscar-winning films “Call Me By Your Name” and “Little Women.” He will star in the upcoming film adaptation of the science fiction novel “Dune.”

Eilish, just 19-years-old, has won seven Grammy Awards. Her 2019 song “Bad Guy” won both Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

When Naomi Osaka won the Australian Open in 2019, she became the first Asian tennis player to be ranked first by the Women’s Tennis Association. She made headlines in June for dropping out of Wimbledon for mental health reasons. She is outspoken about the mental health challenges professional athletes face.

Amanda Gorman won the hearts of Americans in January 2021 when she read an original poem at President Biden’s inauguration ceremony. She is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history.

Actor and singer Keke Palmer will host the red carpet live stream for Vogue.

What Other Celebrities Will Be in Attendance?

The Met Gala guest list is intentionally kept hush-hush until the last possible moment. But one thing is clear: social media influencers will be well-represented at this year’s gala.

According to Page Six, a celebrity agent revealed, “I’ve been told that a lot of influencers are on the guest list. I’ve heard that Facebook and Instagram have taken so many tables, and that’s put a lot of people off going, alongside the mask mandate.”

Influencers expected to be in attendance include TikTok star Addison Rae and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain. Although this seems like an effort to keep the gala relevant, a celebrity publicist told Page Six, “personally, I don’t think the Met is cool anymore … It’s gone from super prestigious to (being) full of influencers.”

Many of the Usual A-List Guests Are Expected to Attend

Influencers aside, plenty of high-profile stars are expected to attend this year’s Met Gala. According to Newsweek, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez are among the reported attendees. Singer Camila Cabello and tennis star Venus Williams are also expected to attend.

According to The New York Times, the celebrity guest list of about 400 people may also include ASAP Rocky, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Simone Biles.

The guests will begin arriving around 5:30 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, September 12. Vogue will live stream the arrivals on their Twitter page. E! will be covering the event on television.

