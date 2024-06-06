Beloved Television Doctor Who Popularized the ‘5:2’ Diet Disappears in Greece

Michael Mosley, a British journalist and television doctor who “popularized” the 5:2 intermittent fasting diet has disappeared while vacationing on a Greek island, according to CNN.

CNN reported that Mosley’s wife reported the doctor missing on Thursday morning, June 6, 2024, on the Greek island of Symi.

He is known for documentary shows on British television, including a BBC program called, “Trust Me, I’m a Doctor,” CNN reported. He disappeared after going for a walk on June 5, CNN reported. Reuters called Mosley a “well-known British journalist.”

Financial journalist Martin Lewis wrote on his Facebook page, “Feeling disturbed about the news about Dr Michael Mosley. I hope he’s ok.”

“I hope Michael Mosley is ok. He’s changed hundreds of thousands of lives. This news is shocking,” a fan wrote on X.

Dr. Michael Mosley Disappeared After Going on a ‘Coastal Walk Alone,’ Reports Say

According to Reuters, Mosley, 67, disappeared after going on a “coastal walk alone” on the Greek island.

He was last seen at 1:40 p.m. and had gone for a “short stroll along a path between Agios Nikolaos beach to the village of Pedi,” Reuters reported. But he didn’t return, Reuters reported.

A search effort has been launched by Greek authorities, Reuters reported, adding that drones and a “fire brigade team” are involved in the search. According to The Guardian, the island only has about 2,500 people.

According to Healthline, the 5:2 diet popularized by Mosley is an “intermittent fasting diet” that is “called the 5:2 diet because five days of the week are routine eating days, while the other two restrict calories to 500–600 per day.”

The Island’s Mayor Believes It’s Possible that Dr. Michael Mosley Fell Into the Sea, Reports Say

BBC reported that Mosley’s phone was found at the residence where he and his wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, were staying.

The deputy mayor of the island Ilias Chaskas told BBC News that the area where Mosley was last spotted “is considered dangerous” but he was seen along a safe part of the road. Officers looked for him and couldn’t find him, which is when a more extensive search was launched, BBC reported.

The island’s mayor, Eleftherios Papakalodoukas, told BBC that searchers believe it’s impossible that Mosley is somewhere on the island, saying, “It is a very small, controlled area, full of people. So if something happened to him there, we would have found him by now.”

The mayor told police that Mosley either fell into the sea or “followed another path.”

Podcaster Emma Williams wrote on X, “Really upset about Michael Mosley and hoping he is found safe and well. He’s been a huge force for good and an inspiration for my own fitness journey in recent years. I desperately hope he’s ok.”

Television science writer Malcolm Clark wrote on X, “So sorry to hear this. Michael is one of the nicest and smartest people in television and was a joy to work with. Hope rescuers find him soon.🤞🤞🤞”

The island’s police chief, who was not named, told The Guardian, “We are working on the assumption that he might have been affected by the heat, that he might have slipped and fallen perhaps from a height. Right now nothing is being ruled out.”