Two Former ‘Survivor’ Cast Members Are In a Relationship

Michele Fitzgerald has certainly had good luck in the romance department stemming from her appearance on Survivor. She was previously involved with fellow winner Wendall Holland — which got a liiiiiitle awkward on “Winners at War” — and now she’s dating “Island of the Idols” contestant Dean Kowalski. Get all the details below.

Michele and Dean Have Been Dating Since July

A source told E! News that Fitzgerald and Kowalski started hanging out in New Jersey in July 2020. They were keeping quiet on social media about it, but some eagle-eyed Survivor fans spotted Kowalski on a Fitzgerald’s Instagram stories. Kowalski also posted a photo of their feet back in August that he captioned “summer lovin’.”

She has also been commenting on Kowalski’s posts this summer, including telling everyone they did a “casual 7.3 mile walk” to the Brooklyn Bridge.

Fans are super excited about this pair, just like they were when it came out that Fitzgerald and Holland had dated prior to appearing on “Winners at War.”

Michele’s Family Had a Scare This Summer

On September 25, Fitzgerald posted that her brother Joe was finally out of the ICU after 39 days and is on his way to his new home at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation to continue his “journey to recovery.” She called him a “one true Survivor” and compared his journey to her time on Survivor.

“39. That’s the number of days on Survivor and the number of days @joe_fitzzz has bravely survived the ICU. Today, my brother is on his way to his new home at a rehab center and we will be there to welcome and support him on this journey to recovery. We love you Joe, our one true Survivor,” wrote Michele.

Details are scarce about what happened, but she also posted on August 20, “We are playing voice messages for Joe whenever we can, so please continue to send them to me and @kim_fitz and continue praying for his recovery. Love you all and love @joe_fitzzz the most.”

Her sister Kim posted a shot of herself holding Joe’s hand in the Temple University Hospital, writing, “my guy ♥️ finally released to rehab after 39 tough days in the icu. words will never express our appreciation to @templehealth for getting him to this point & to everyone for the love, prayers & positive thoughts. We have a long road ahead of us but tonight we’re celebrating @joe_fitzzz, his strength & this milestone in his recovery. Love you baby bro.”

And on National Daughter’s Day, their mom Linda posted to Facebook, “Happy National Daughter’s Day Kim and Michele. So proud of the strong, independent, beautiful women you have become. I don’t know how I would have gotten through the past 6 months without you. Thank you for EVERYTHING!”

Fans have been offering their support on Instagram, writing messages on Michele’s posts like “i really, really hope that whatever is happening in your family works out. sending you so much love, light & prayer right now” and “sending all my love to you and your family. keep fighting.”

Survivor hopes to film season 41 in the spring of 2021 for a fall 2021 premiere.

